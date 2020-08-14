NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The new cycle has begun for the Arkansas Activities Association.
Every two years the organization reclassifies schools based on the student population.
There were several changes in the Heart of the Ozarks this season. Only one school has been in Class 2A — Yellville-Summit.
This year the classifications picks up two more schools. Marshall falls from Class 3A and Alpena moves up from Class 2A.
There are two other schools in the area that barely missed the move to the classification. Valley Springs' continued declining student body count found the school as the fourth smallest Class 3A school. Valley Springs was only three students larger than the biggest Class 2A school, which is Marshall.
On the other side of the spectrum, Jasper is the fourth largest Class 1A school. If the school averaged two more students, they would be playing in Class 2A.
Harrison plays in Class 5A in football, but Class 4A in all other sports. The school is the fourth largest in Class 4A, but is 81 students smaller than the smallest Class 5A school, White Hall.
Berryville plays in Class 4A in all sports while Green Forest is a member of Class 4A in football and Class 3A in all other sports.
Bergman remains in Class 3A and all other local schools in Class 1A.
The Ozark Mountain School District combined its athletic teams this season. The combination of the three schools gives it a student population of 148. This would make the school Class 2A just above Eureka Springs, but making its intentions known to the AAA office after assignments had taken place, left the school in Class 1A for this cycle.
