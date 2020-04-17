My family is full of educators.
Both of my daughters are teachers. My wife is a teacher and one of my son-in-laws is a teacher.
I am pretty good at teaching and if children had respect, I might be a teacher as well.
But, I am too pretty to be in jail, so therefore I am not a teacher. I am afraid that after a teenager smarted back at me for the 50th time, I might have a hard time controlling myself.
Today concludes our series of senior profiles for spring athletes that didn’t get a season.
I do feel for these kids because a lot of work went into becoming a better athlete to shine during their last opportunity.
There were a lot chances for teams to collect hardware and some of them would have. The Harrison, Berryville and Green Forest soccer teams had a chance to have very successful seasons.
Harrison’s Matt Rodden didn’t get a chance to coach many games during his first season as head coach of the Goblin baseball team.
The purpose of our senior profiles were to highlight our seniors. Did we highlight all of the seniors in the area that play spring sports? No. We did highlight all of the students that took the time to turn in the forms.
I found the answers entertaining. I found that the questions might have been a little tough because the answers that were received were no where in the ballpark of the expected answer.
The Covid-19 canceling of sports seasons is unprecedented. There is nothing in modern times to compare the situation.
College spring sports and basketball coaches have a tough situation on their hands. On-campus visits help athletes decide what school that they would like to attend.
The incoming students need to see what the talent is around them and if they can play cohesively with the other players.
Then you run into the problem of spring sports having too many players. Taking a baseball team for an example.
The entire team from this season is allowed to come back. If they do, where are the high school seniors going to fit into the picture. There are only a certain amount of scholarships available.
Now, college coaches have to make cuts from their teams in order to get seniors. For every senior added, an older player has to go.
That is really not a problem for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. There will be several players turning professional so the spots will be open.
This spring has been tough, but we will make it through this.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
