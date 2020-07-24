EULA — If surveying the Arkansas rural landscape by air, a person would be amazed when flying over Stack Rock.
While Ozark wilderness visitors are accustom to seeing bluff lines, Stack Rocks does not fit the description of a bluff line.
Located in Searcy County (very close to the Newton County line), Stack Rock is a mammoth structure of boulders that are jetting out of the top of a mountain. At the apex, the rocks are at least five stories tall. The formations are very straight and are perfect for rock climbing.
There are two entrances to the park. One is through the Ozark Highland Trail. This enter point is marked with a sign stating that the trail is part of the OHT. This path brushes by the formations.
The second path has a sign stating Stack Rock Special Interest Area. This is the path to take to get to the entire area.
After turning off the road, visitors will travel a quarter of a mile to reach the parking area. This is a gate that marks the beginning of the trail.
Travel on the path starts with a nice wide trail. There is some growth that will come into contact with legs. A good spray might help eliminate unwanted visitors.
After walking about .15 of a mile, the trail takes a steep turn. Over the next quarter of a mile, the hike will ascend by about 200 feet.
Near the .4 mile mark of the trail, the first rock comes into view. It is a large boulder that looks out of place, but it has a large cedar tree growing from the top of the rock.
The path moves on past the first rock and into a second big stone, past that rock at the half mile mark, visitors have arrived at the formation.
The formation is very large. There are no areas where patrons can move from side to side of Stack Rock.
Travel distances around the entire rock area is 1.25 miles. Keeping an eye on the distance is a good thing on this hike.
Upon arriving at Stack Rock, the path is very prominent on the west side. This walk traverses many ups and downs along the path. There are a few areas where visitors have to search for the trail as it crosses solid rock and there is no trodden grass to lead the way.
On both sides of Stack Rock, there are two large puddles of water. These puddles were full despite having no rain in nearly three weeks. There was an area of the formation that had a steady drop of water from the top of the rocks.
After reaching the end of the rocks and traveling around on the east side, visitors will notice a vast difference. The west side was full of hardwood trees while the east side has those same trees, the ground vegetation is very thick. This turns the hike into a bushwhacking experience.
The ground cover becomes so thick that it hikes the faint path that is on the east side of the hill. Several fallen trees makes travel on the east side difficult at times. Visitors should be flexible to maneuver through the thick branches.
It is good to keep up with distance of the travel. Should one get lost knowing the space travel can help in relocating the main path.
Throughout the formation there are areas that can be explored. There are cave-like places that offer places for resting or listening to an approaching storm rumble through the valley.
Stack Rock is a great excursion. When visiting take the advice of American forefathers, ”go west.” Stay on the west side of Stack Rock and it will be a great day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.