NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Central Arkansas is the place to be in six weeks if one is a high school basketball fan.
Thursday afternoon the directors of the Arkansas Activities Association selected postseason sites for basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track and field and volleyball.
Basketball state tournaments will be highly centralized this season as only one of the six state tournaments will be out of that region.
Harrison and Berryville will be traveling to Morrilton for its state tournament. Star City and Morrilton both bid on the tournament with Morrilton winning the bid.
Class 3A’s tournament will be held in Clinton. Yellow Jacket nation was the only school to bid on the big dance.
Class 2A will travel to Melbourne for it’s tournament. The Bearkatz bid against Caddo Hills for the event.
Situated on Greers Ferry Lake, Class 1A will visit Greers Ferry Westside for the Class 1A state event.
Class 5A will be at Hot Springs and Class 6A will be Fayetteville.
The regionals tournament sites for basketball will be at Ozark for Class 4A; Bergman for Class 3A; Magazine for 2A; and there were no bids for the Region 1 Tournament that includes the schools of the 1A-1East.
Baseball and softball have the same selections for tournaments.
Class 4A’s tournament will be held at Morrilton while Class 3A is at Ashdown.
For those in Class 2A, a trip to Carlisle is in order to watch those teams play.
Izard County Consolidated was selected as the host for Class 1A.
For baseball and softball regionals Harrison was selected for Class 4A while the 3A region went to Valley Springs and will be played in Harrison. There were no bids for Class 2A and 1A for area teams.
Harrison received the bid for Class 4A state soccer. There were no bids for Class 3A state.
No one bid on state track in Class 4A, 2A and 1A. Prescott and Waldron bid on Class 3A track with the bid being won by Prescott.
Class 4A volleyball was awarded to Shiloh Christian while Class 3A volleyball went to Paris. Quitman was selected for Class 2A.
