I am beginning to sound like a broken record or maybe that annoying person that keeps making the same statement or asking the same question over and over again.
But here it goes again and this time it has some evidence to call it good for this year. National Basketball Association (NBA); National Hockey League (NHL); and Major League Baseball (MLB) need to look around and see that it is not going to work right now.
The NBA and NHL are trying to complete the season that was ended in March with this virus. They want to complete the regular season and then take the next two months to name a champion.
Major League Baseball wants to play a third of their regular season games and then end with a World Series. If this happens, the World Series may be competing with the Stanley Cup and the NBA Finals for viewership.
These organizations do a pretty good job of steering clear of the others when they are playing important games.
The National Football League (NFL) has reduced its preseason game load by half. Instead of four preseason games, there will only be two.
In the past, starting players only played half of a preseason game, if they played that much.
Now, they may have to play a little more in order to be prepared for the upcoming season. It usually takes three or four regular season games before the league starts to play at a high level due to the players not being in football shape.
The NBA is taking a bubble approach to finishing the regular season. The league is bringing all of its players to Orlando to get in basketball shape. They are not allowing any contact with anyone outside of the organization. That includes family members or girlfriends as well.
However, the leagues have to stop and look at the Major League Soccer for a moment.
Major League Soccer has been living in the Disney bubble in Orlando. They were quarantined and were having no contact with those from the outside in order to have a season.
Then the big news broke on Wednesday.
There were four players and two other individuals who were not players that tested positive for Covid-19.
So the bubble had an infection inside of it.
What takes place now? I am sure that the players and the coaches that are positive have had interaction with other players and coaches.
If this has happened with MLS, why wouldn’t it happen to the big four leagues?
It is going to happen.
Again, stick a fork in the season and call it over. Cut the losses and move on.
• • •
I would like to thank the members of the military present and past for serving our country. I know it is a thankless job, but I appreciate it very much.
Thanks to my dad, Dean Brasel, and my father-in-law, Harley Thomason, for their service.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.