It’s been over 50 days since the first sports cancelation due to the wretched plague that broke so many hearts of the high school seniors around the country. The uncertainty that followed has been annoying at best.
Speculation of things that will come back to entertain us has been played up and then pulled back down much like the waves of the ocean that we haven’t been allowed to visit.
Only a few things have had a level of certainty to provide a sense of normalcy.
The sun still rises in the east and sets in the west along with the moon going through the lunar phases like clockwork. That means the Earth is still spinning like it always has and life still exists.
It’s hard to believe that its only been 50-something days since the big let-down of life as we know it coming to a screeching snail’s pace of everyday activity. It feels like much longer.
Despite the unknown of the future, I’m amazed at how many so-called experts there are around the world in relation to the pandemic. People have come out of the woodwork on every social media and television platform to provide their wisdom and insight about how the world should address this issue. I know I’ve done it myself on more than one occasion.
The reality is that most of our mindsets haven’t really changed that much. They’ve simply shifted a different direction.
It makes me wonder if coaches, referees, umpires and other officials are expressing a bit of gratitude since they are no longer the ones getting second-guessed.
It’s been over 50 days since a coach was told that they should’ve done this or that from a parent that doesn’t attend the practices and wasn’t made aware of the initial gameplan.
It’s been over 50 days since an annoying fan that’s 10 rows deep in the stands had an angry rebuttal against a referee while playing on their phone and shoving popcorn into their mouth.
Umpires never got a chance to be reminded that they forgot their glasses in the food cart and need to pull their head out of certain places.
It’s also been over 50 days since I’ve been reprimanded from some parent that thought their kid scored six points instead of five or how I spelt somebody’s name wrong because it was illegible on the scoresheet and nobody knew how to pronounce it.
I’m ready for things to go back to where people are complaining about the mundane things again instead of trying to fix the entire world from a keyboard.
I’m ready for stale popcorn at the games and overpriced cheeseburgers that need lots of condiments to provide some sort of flavor.
I’m ready for the world to stop living in fear. I’m ready to stand for the Star Spangled Banner and I’m ready to go to the ballpark.
I’m ready to hear the words “Play Ball!”
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
