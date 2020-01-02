The bulk of the holiday season is over and most resolutions have already been scrapped due to the lack of sincere willingness despite the best of intentions.
My Sunday School class had our Christmas party on New Year’s Eve and one of the fun moments that we enjoy most years as a group is the White Elephant gift game where we wrap random things from our home to give away. There is also a Dirty Santa aspect to it all if I understand correctly what all those game titles represent. I’m not sure if it’s politically correct or not, but there was nobody whining about getting offended or their feelings being hurt.
Nobody cried when the gift I brought was opened. The coffee percolator that had been bouncing around in the back of my truck for years and an incredibly old set of jumper cables were well received when unwrapped amongst the group.
I was actually excited about the Chia Pet of Rose from the Golden Girls that I brought home. We shall see whether it grows or not.
These games are fun if you have a sense of humor, but they could also help solve some serious problems at the same time.
Some sports personalities and organizations should give it a try.
I would like to see Tom Brady gift one of his six super bowl rings. Then we could watch players like Phillip Rivers and Larry Fitzgerald get upset and steal it back and forth since they’ll never get one of their own. They deserve one though.
Big 12 football should show up and take whatever they can get — especially since Texas ended up being the only team with a bowl win from the conference this year.
Chad Morris could put his reputation in a box and pretend that it wasn’t the gift he brought while feeling sorry for whoever opens it.
Alabama football should open the door for Dabo Swinney to get a look at the present he brought and make every attempt to leave with it, no matter what it is.
Roger Goodell would be wise to open the last gift or try to steal something that will keep him from getting booed when he presents his next super bowl trophy.
LeBron James needs some integrity and humility, but he would probably get stuck with Morris’ box and then spend the whole time bragging about his game-worn shoes that he so humbly gave away.
Sam Pittman should pass along his “Yes Sir” catch phrase and hope to get something better. Morris may be able to help him with that, it seemed to be the most amusing thing that he did at Arkansas.
Bret Bielema should wrap all the wins that Pittman earned for him and then settle with whatever present that his wife tells him to open.
Eric Musselman needs to stay away from the party altogether despite his apparent entertaining personality and supporting family. Arkansas basketball needs to leave things as they are and keep riding the wave they are on. It’s been fun to watch and I’m looking forward to seeing what they will do in conference play.
Maybe they could play “never have I ever” with Dave Van Horn.
Ty Storey gets the honorable mention for going out and getting what he wanted. He found it was easier to get a win at Arkansas if he played for the other team.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
