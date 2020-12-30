VALLEY SPRINGS — Ballgames in the middle of the holiday season was work as usual for the Lady Tigers of Valley Springs on Tuesday when they hosted Bigelow at the Tiger Lair.
A steady offense proved to be just the thing as the Lady Tigers finished with a 66-48 win.
Valley Springs built a 16-9 lead at the end of the first period after Whitney Coffelt drained three treys to lead the offense.
Another 12 points from Coffelt in the second period helped Valley Springs to outscore Bigelow by a 17-14 score and extend the advantage to a 33-23 score at halftime.
The double-digit score continued to grow in the second half for the Lady Tigers.
Maura Moore added five points along with three from Haylie Fry and Karyce Flud. Coffelt continued her hot hand with two more 3s and a 19-14 difference put the score at a 52-37 mark entering the fourth period.
Moore tallied seven points in the final minutes while Coffelt continued to roll with five more points as Valley Springs put another 14 points on the board to close out the game in front of the home crowd.
Coffelt finished with 32 points to lead all scorers. Moore added 12 points, Fry seven, Flud six, Cayley Patrick five and Halle Miller four.
