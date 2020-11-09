HOT SPRINGS — A pair of teams finished in the top three of the state cross country meets held on Thursday and Friday in Hot Springs.
The Kingston girls just missed a state title in Class 1A with a second place finish. The Harrison Lady Goblins finished third.
Class 4A
Harrison’s Lady Goblins were unable to make it three state titles in a row as they finished third in the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet.
Berryville finished 13th in the meet.
The Berryville boys recorded a seventh place finish in the boys race.
Valley View upended the Lady Goblins reign. The Lady Blazers scored a 28 to win going away. The school had four of the top seven finishers in the race.
Fellow 4A-1 member Pea Ridge finished second with 75 points. Harrison finished with 97 points.
Leading Harrison was Camryn Casey. The junior finished ninth in the race.She completed the course in 21:07.11.
Sophomore Noelle Pall was 19th. She raced the course in 22:28.12. Madison Tramell was 21st in 22:30.42; Elise Bell 28th, 22:53.65; Addie Jones, 29th, 22:54.41; Cassandra Benefiel, 34th, 23:03.92; Vittoria Gratton, 48th, 23:54.54; Avery Davis, 75th, 24:48.33; and Chloe Hooten, 87th, 25:26.99.
Berryville was led by freshman Carley Smith. She was 22nd overall in 22:31.88. Gisselle Estrada was 47th in 23:49.03; Zariel Long, 99th, 26:21.04; Mariana Hernandez, 135th, 30:59.47; and Shayleigh Broeker, 138th, 31:47.42.
The were 150 runners in the Class 4A girls race.
Pea Ridge won the 4A boys race. The Blackhawks scored a 76 to best DeQueen. DeQueen had a 135.
Berryville finished with 211 points.
Senior Jacob Lopez led the Bobcat charge. In his last race in the purple and gold, Lopez finished seventh overall. He completed the course in 17:43.69.
Caden Nickell was 34th. He finished in 19:09.20. Trenton Hughes was 47th, 19:39.98; Cole Price, 63rd, 20:11.68; Reese Johnson, 74th, 20:26.71; Dawson Williams, 116th, 21:30.13; Robby Bartos, 118th, 21:38.29; and Josh Willson, 168th, 24:04.54.
There were 191 runners in the race.
Class 3A
The Green Forest boys and girls had top 10 finishes as a team and Valley Springs’ boys were 13th in the Class 3A State Cross Country Meet.
Green Forest had an eight place finish in the boys race and a 10th place finish in the girls.
Episcopal Collegiate of Little Rock won the boys race with 78 points. West Fork finished second with 100 points.
Green Forest scored 204 points and Valley Springs had a 296.
Paco Rangel led the Green Forest charge with a 19:23.73. He was 25th. Alonzo Rangel was 26th with a 19:29.59.
Matthew Vasquez was 46th, 20:49.57; Chris Alvarado, 55th, 21:05.20; Kevin Cifuentes, 58th, 21:11.48; Andy Lopez, 73rd, 21:55.22; Alex Lopez, 77th, 22:12.28; Jonathan Farias, 90th, 22:34.35; and Elvin Montoya, 96th, 22:53.91.
Jon Racic led Valley Springs with a 20:12.13. He finished 35th overall. Donald Acuff had a 44th place finish in 20:44.21. Gabriel Grandon was 57th in 21:07.82; Blain Roberson, 86th, 22:42.02; Tristian Read, 95th, 27:03.05; and Logan Gleghorn, 133rd, 33:20.44.
There were 135 runners in the race.
West Fork won the girls title with 27 points. Waldron was a distant second with 85 points. The Green Forest girls scored a 236.
Sophia Rojop led the Green Forest attack with a 25:39.63 finish. She was 49th. Samantha Delavin was 57th overall in 26:09.47; Marianna Beltran, 68th, 26:57.11; Kimberly Cid, 73rd, 27:26.48; Natalie Calderon, 86th, 29:26.66; and Alejandra Lopez, 93rd, 30:43.98.
Bergman had two runners in the meet.
Jalen Burleson was 51st overall in 25:51.51. Alicia Doyle was 83rd in 29:14.78.
The race had 103 runners.
Class 1A
There were two second-place finishes in the Heart of the Ozark schools. Aubery Henderson of Jasper was second overall in 21:42.56.
The Kingston girls finished second in the team race. They recorded 48 points. Greers Ferry Westside was the winner with 45 points.
Ashlyn Floyd of Kingston was 9th overall in 22:33.17. Jaiden Head was 13th in 23:09.40.
Kingston had six girls finish in the top 20 of the race.
Grace Cooper was 15th in 23:29.07; Libbie Johnson, 16th, 23:58.65; Lila Hartness, 18th, 24:15.28; Renee Pittman, 19th, 24:19.99; and Brooke Villines, 31st, 25:20.52.
There were 63 runners in the Class 1A event.
The Kingston boys finished fifth overall in the race. Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy won the event with 46 points. Hermitage was second with 54 points. Kingston had 97.
Xander Stokes led Kingston with a 15th place finish in 20:13.47. Chism Floyd was 19th in 20:26.31; Canton Clark, 25th, 20:43.03; Isaac Weaver, 31st, 21:06.71; Caiden Fancher, 34th, 21:16.13; Zac Root, 41st, 21:33.33; and Ethan Sprinkle, 57th, 22:58.22.
Jasper’s Nate Watts ran the race and finished in 35th place with a time of 21:17.64.
There were 73 runners in the race.
