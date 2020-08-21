ALMA — Tennis action began Tuesday with the Toney McMurray Memorial Classic at Alma.
Harrison came away with team victories in both the boys and girls divisions.
Senior Boys
The young Goblins ended their volleys with a 3-1 win over the Airedales on the road.
Will Mahoney was the lone singles player and he defeated his opponent, 9-8 (7-3).
In doubles action, Andrus Dupre and Grayson Dupre suffered a 9-7 loss in the opening match. Conner Phillips and Andrew Dirst claimed an 8-2 victory in their match. A tight match in the third paring ended with a 9-8 (11-9) win for Nick Paradiso and Jared Toland.
Senior Girls
The Lady Goblins played three doubles matches and finished with a 2-1 win in the competition.
Elise Bell and Camryn Casey won in an 8-0 shutout. Faith Trammell and Chloe Regan were defeated, 8-4. Abby Borland and Chloe Hubbard finished with a 6-3 victory to end the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.