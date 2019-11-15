Back in the olden days of my basketball career, I hung my hat on defense.
I would draw the toughest assignment from the opponents. I would love the challenge and I always took pride on holding that player to low totals in games.
One game, we faced a particularly good team that had a standout player that went on to Arkansas Tech to play his college basketball. I held the guy to six points and two of those were from a turnover that happened when he was still on his offensive end of the court and I was on the other side of the court.
After the game I got a media lesson from my coach Jerry Thomason. He told me that I had done a good job that night and held the guy to two baskets. I replied, “thank you.”
He said that my answer should have been it was a team effort and that I had a lot of help from my teammates.
That stuck with me. To this day I have a lot of problems accepting credit for things that I do. That is kinda odd since I have a bit of an ego about the size of Texas or my belly, which ever one is the biggest.
With all of that said, the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team has played two games this season.
The team has put together an effort that is great. The Hogs have held both of their opponents to 43 points.
It was solid defense. It was hard-nosed defense. It was defense that is used by champions.
In Chad Morris’ first year of coaching Arkansas football, the Hogs played North Texas State. The football Hogs gave up 44 points to the Mean Green.
In Eric Musselman’s first year of coaching Arkansas basketball, the Hogs played North Texas State. The basketball Hogs gave up 43 points to the Mean Green.
That is a little humorous. Of course one of those coaches didn’t last a full two seasons.
Arkansas football lost its coach a week ago. Morris was given his buy out and just like that he was gone.
It is no secret that the new hire of the football coach is one of the most important in school history. That is a big statement, but currently the school is set to lose more than million dollars a game because of unsold tickets and non renewed season passes.
Of course, in the world of collegiate athletics, that is a drop in the bucket.
While the football program is trying to doctor itself, the basketball program may be putting a hurt on its opponents offense.
Defense wins championships.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
