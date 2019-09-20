After a fun beat down of Mountain Home in high school football, my lovely wife Becky and I hit the road that Friday night.
We pulled into Memphis to meet our sports traveling partners for another adventure in our travels across the south and midwest for sporting events. When buying tickets in May, does anyone really believe that the weather is going to be 94 degrees at 6:30 p.m. kick offs?
We were following the Hogs this particular weekend and we thought that we might enjoy a road victory at the expense of our host.
We traveled to Oxford, Miss. to watch the Ole Miss and Arkansas football game. I don’t know if we really saw a game, but we did gather an experience.
Note: Becky and I are going to have to find travel partners that fit our time schedule a little better. However, we were up at 9 a.m. like we were instructed so we could find adventure.
Our first stop was for breakfast. We found the Neighborhood Grill in Olive Branch to fill our empty bellies. (Of course, mine wasn’t completely empty, we traveled past a Mazzios Pizza on Friday night, so I had a piece on Saturday morning before we started our trip.)
As we were awaiting our table of 8, we were discussing what the day was going to hold for us. Then out walked Razorback sideline reporter Geno Bell. He finished his meal and exchanged pleasantries with our group.
Geno is a big ole boy, so my hopes of a good breakfast were reaching new levels. It was no Ranch House, but editable.
Arriving in the town of Oxford, we cruised around for a moment to get our bearings before embarking on the rest of our day.
The Oxford city square was full of businesses. There were actual retail stores on the square and three of those were bookstores. (Another note to self about my travel partners: find ones that can’t read. That includes my wife who handled every book in one of the stores.)
After we made our purchases, we walked through some clothing stores. We made a big discovery that the clear bag policy that is in effect for college and professional sporting events has created a boom.
After paying $12 for a bag for Becky at Wal-Mart in Kansas City, we discovered in Oxford that you can pay $175 for clear bags. What? A clear bag for $175. It was smaller than my wife’s and it wasn’t very pretty.
Oh well.
After shopping the square, we rested before making our big adventure. Brad Mayberry was the real hero of the day for letting Karla Gray and Becky and I out at the stadium.
Before heading to the stadium, we wanted to venture to The Grove.
Let’s just say that we were in stunned silence when we found the place. I mean really stunned.
It takes a lot to impress me.
The Grove impressed me. It really impressed me.
Is was wall-to-wall flesh that went on for as far as I could see. There were wonderful old trees that shaded the area. There were tents everywhere.
To be exact, there are 10 acres of tents that are filled with young ladies in cocktail dresses and gentlemen in suits.
It is an event and it is a very good event.
An email came in this week that was a ranking of the best tailgating schools. I was looking through the list and ran across San Diego State in the top 25. So, that made me think that New Arena’s list was not going to be very good.
As I traveled up the list to No. 1, The Grove was not listed at all. I kept climbing to the top and there sitting at No. 1 was The Grove.
It is a well deserved ranking. It is an adventure.
After Becky, Karla and I had our entertainment, we met our party of Brad, Joe and Kim Willis and Jimmy and Deborah Witty in front of the stadium.
It was a nice facility that had great lighting for effects during timeouts. The stands were fairly dark, but the field was lit nicely.
The student body shows up for football games. They were impressive. They were what a student body should be at a game.
A couple of things that caught my attention was food. They had a good variety of items at the stadium. I also found out that students on the meal plan at the college could use their cards to purchase food items at the concession stand.
Another thing that was great was the ability to purchase a drink for $8 and it was endless. A fan could take their cup back and get a free refill.
Remember, I said it was 94 at kickoff. This was a very good feature.
The game didn’t go as planned, but the good times didn’t end.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
