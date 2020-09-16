This is the final week of the non-conference high school football action.
Three Heart of the Ozark schools are playing this weekend and two squads have a bye week because they completed their portion of the non-conference season.
Harrison goes into the bye week with a 2-1 record. The Goblins fell to Siloam Springs after an opening season win over Magnolia and a victory over Mountain Home.
The Goblins will start conference action on Sept. 25 with a trip to Farmington. Harrison’s next home game will be on Oct. 2 against Alma. It will be homecoming.
Green Forest is also off this week. The Tigers have taken their lumps. They are 0-3 on the season having fallen to West Fork and Pottsville at home and Cedarville on the road.
Hitting the road for its first conference game of the year on Sept. 25, Green Forest will play Prairie Grove.
Two teams are playing Friday night and one team is playing on Saturday.
Berryville and Marshall both will be under the lights on Friday while Yellville-Summit will have a Saturday afternoon contest.
The Carroll County Bobcats will be at home. This will be the first game in three weeks for Berryville.
After losing to Cedarville in Week 0, the Bobcats had to cancel a game with West Fork due to quarantine and in Week 2 of the season the squad had a bye week.
Berryville will be facing Greenland at home beginning at 7 p.m. The first 4A-1 contest for the Bobcats will be on Sept. 25 at Shiloh Christian.
Marshall is the only undefeated team in the area. The Bobcats are 2-0 after making the switch to 8-Man football.
The 8-Man season only has one non-conference game before beginning conference play.
Facing Little Rock’s Episcopal Collegiate High School, the Bobcats will be in the shadow of the Arkansas Capitol for the contest.
Out of the 15 high schools that are playing 8-Man football in Arkansas, four of the schools are Class 3A or larger. Episcopal and Marshall are both 3A schools.
Marshall defeated Rose Bud in the beginning of the 8-Man era. The squad defeated Decatur in the opening league game.
Yellville-Summit had to move its game with Cedar Ridge to Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Cedar Ridge had been out of school and selected to move the game to Saturday in order to get some practice before the contest.
The Panthers are 1-1 on the season after winning the first game of the season against Two Rivers and falling last week to Corning.
