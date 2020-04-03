I saw a very funny meme.
For those of various ages, I will explain memes a couple of different ways. One of the explanations is like the posters that a student could buy from the book orders at school. Another way to explain them is as those annoying things that appear on the Facebook feed.
The meme was of a dog sitting on a sofa with a pillow in its mouth. The dog said something along the lines of “It has only been 12 days for you. Now, you see why I chew on the furniture.”
Those memes go a couple of steps further.
“Day 3 of homeschooling. One student expelled. One teacher fired for drinking on the job.”
Social distancing has its purpose and is a very good idea, but after spending just a couple of days with the grandkids, (I might mention that I am very patient with my little rugrats) I was looking for things to do to run some energy off of those precious bundles of joy.
Starting today, we have started a new series called Urban Hikes. I don’t know how long the series will last, due to the possible restraints around travel and parks. But the purpose of the series is to find some small glimpses of nature in the backyards of our readers in our town and neighboring communities.
The Buffalo River is closed and the trails that are involved with the river. However, there are other options that will allow the kids to learn from nature as well as burn off some of that energy.
Hiking is a great way to burn part of the “quarantine 15” that everyone seems to be adding during this time. Hiking gets the house out of our head.
While Becky and I were visiting our Sherwood two, we found a path to travel in North Little Rock. These two grandkids are 5 years old and 15 months old.
They had been in the house a very long. We got on this path and the boys went crazy. They ran and ran and ran some more.
Kids need a release because they can be cooped up too long. The outdoors may not be your thing, but for the sake of everyone’s sanity get out there and burn some energy as well.
Social distancing can take its toll. Human contact stimulates the soul, but that is limited. Get out and count the squirrels or birds. Have a good day with the kids without wasting much money to travel somewhere.
This is a crazy time, but don’t make yourself crazy. Get out and enjoy nature.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
