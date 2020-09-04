China is big business.
Everyone knows that the Chinese own some large United States corporations. America depends heavily on trade with China.
American sports organizations are trying to push their brand abroad as well.
The National Football League is courting Great Britain and Mexico. Major League Baseball is looking to expand its brand. Then there is the National Basketball Association.
The NBA is looking toward China for expansion. Not necessarily a team there, but playing games there.
Why wouldn't anyone want a country with a fourth of the world's population in your corner. They buy your merchandise (that they made), watch your games and give your organization a boost financial.
There is a reason why the NBA is after China. It is pure and simple. Money.
The NBA is losing the American audience. This has nothing to do with the political atmosphere that the league is encouraging.
There are many things that point to the decline. The overall viewership of the league (these figures were before COVID) had dropped 45 percent over the last eight years according to Sports Media.
That is nearly half of the audience gone.
This season the Lakers, with a healthy star played the Houston Rockets in the opening Saturday Night prime time game. The two teams played in this event last year as well.
The ratings fell 10 percent this season from last year.
This event started in 2016 and the viewership has fallen steadily each year. These network rankings closely parallel the league's overall appeal for eyes.
I love the game of basketball. I like a team concept.
I guess I am an old school basketball fan.
I am not a big fan of creating your own shot. I like running a play where a 6-foot-2 guard is posted up against the 5-7 guard from the other team. I like continuity.
I guess I don't like a ball hog.
My eyes don't enjoy the NBA game. That is about the only league of professional sports that I don't like.
There are things about some sports leagues that I dislike. I really dislike the rolling around of a player on the ground in professional soccer. The faking of an injury gets old. Usually the player that was "injured" is attempting to score a goal 30 seconds later. He appears to be fine then.
I don't like the NFL's "no touching the quarterback rule." (I guess maybe I like that rule since my Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes for 10 more years.)
This rule seemed excessive when Tom Brady was a big deal.
As the Bubble experiment of the NBA has proven to be successful, I am sure that the league knows what it is doing by putting its eggs in a basket and looking toward China to keep the league financially solvent.
