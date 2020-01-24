Trust me, I have taken a lot of heat for disliking the coaching style of Mike Anderson when he was the Arkansas Razorback basketball coach.
None of my comments were directed at Anderson as a person. He is a very nice guy that came into a program that had many loose ends. He was able to correct some of them.
He recruited some of the top basketball classes in the nation, but it never translated to the court. That is coaching.
Now, we have Eric Musselman at the helm.
This man works hard. He works very hard.
As stated by a player on his Twitter account, there is a lot of difference between the two coaches.
He is so right and it shows in the play of the team.
The squad is prepared. They may not be able to completely execute the game plan, but they have one.
Musselman is not a complainer to the referees. He does get on to them, but he gets on to his players for not performing correctly and he doesn’t blame it on the officials.
I like that.
There are obvious shortcomings of the team. Short is the key word for the statement. There are ways to overcome a short team and one of those ways is to block out on shots.
Anderson coached teams did not block out, because that was not the style that they were playing. Musselman’s team blocks out…most of the time.
Six inches in height is a significant amount, but correct form can eliminate offensive rebounds by the opponent.
There is an area that I would like to see some emphasis on from Musselman and staff. I would like to see more efforts on the offensive glass. I feel that this will be helpful in close basketball games to get some second chance points.
That may be my biggest complaint about the squad. They play with heart and it is the heart of the coach that is pounding through their efforts.
I know that it is only the first season for Musselman, but I am enjoying the way the team is headed. It is nice to get excited about Razorback basketball again.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
