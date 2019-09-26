Wednesday marked the 19th anniversary of the day that Vince Carter jumped over the 7-foot-2 French guy for an amazing dunk in the 2000 Olympics. The French called it “le dunk de la morte” meaning the dunk of death.
It’s one of those sports moments that will forever be etched in my mind.
There have been a lot of dunks over the course of basketball history that send people out of their chairs with a harmonious oooh and ahhh. Michael Jordan has his fair share of them. I’ll always remember some of his air-defying slams in the dunk contests. My favorite of his will always be the one against the Knicks when he retreated away from the basket and then turned on a dime maneuvering his way back toward the goal for a thundering dunk over Patrick Ewing. Jordan also got a dose of his own medicine once when John Starks jumped from the right block for a powerful left-handed stuff in the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals. It has been one of the few happy moments for Knicks fans in quite a while.
Jerry Stackhouse once had an up-and-under dunk while at North Carolina that I will never forget where he elevated through a pile of players and sent it through with authority.
There was a dunk that I only saw on SportsCenter and have always wondered why it never got much attention. Stephon Marbury was at Georgia Tech; he drove the baseline past his defender and appeared to jump so high that he looked parallel with the floor and at eye level with the basket.
I thought it was the coolest thing when Isaiah Rider went between his legs in the dunk competition back in the day. Apparently, Orlando Woolridge was the first person to do it back in 1984.
Arguably the best dunker is history is Dr. J. Just ask my father. The Julius Erving “Rock the Baby” dunk on Michael Cooper in 1983 when he cradled the ball and moved it back and forth across his body during a fast break is on almost every highlight reel.
Many names come to mind when going down the list of great dunkers. Jason Richardson was a menace around the rim and was fun to watch. Shawn Kemp was always a ridiculous in-your-face dunker. Spud Webb was incredibly impressive for such a small guy. Blake Griffin has his share of highlight reels above the rim. The list could go on and on but I have to stop somewhere.
There’s just something about a dunk that draws special attention.
I was in eight- or ninth-grade when I saw my first dunk in high school competition. A wide open fastbreak ended up in the hands of the only kid on our team who could put it down. The crowd went absolutely nuts in regards to a simple slam over the front of the rim. The other team pushed the ball back down the court and hit a 3-pointer a few seconds later but the fans weren’t fazed at all. They were acting like it was the greatest thing in the world. That kind of thing still happens.
It’s a cultural phenomenon that exists on any basketball court anywhere in the world. Players who can’t dunk it wish that they could and players who can dunk it will do it as much as possible.
The dunk that resonates in my mind more than any other is the one that I accomplished. Yes, it only happened once for my 6-foot-nothing skinny frame. It was my senior year. I could always pop the rim and clang the ball off the back of the rim, but it would never go down. Then one time it did and luckily I had a few witnesses. My dunking career was incredibly short lived but very rememberable.
I’m willing to bet that every basketball fan and even some that aren’t have a favorite dunk memory. Feel free to tweet the video to me, watching dunks almost never gets old.
I’m sure that I left out a bunch of dunkers that will probably come to my mind over the next few days and I left out LeBron James on purpose.
Thank you Michael Qualls for the time you spent at Arkansas.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer for the Harrison Daily Times.
