Like I have explained before, my heart rushes and my blood pressure soars when the Arkansas Razorbacks are playing.
That is if… the Razorbacks are a decent team.
I didn’t expect much out of the football Hogs to start the season, so watching the games was entertainment. Then they started the winning. I should have started buying stock in Amiodipine or Hydrochlorothiazide or other blood pressure meds. But, that fortune is gone for now.
Football Saturday’s became a rollercoaster day of emotion. I am still a little upset about the officiating in the Auburn and LSU games and it is almost four months later.
I didn’t watch one minute of the Alabama game. I had the day with the grandsons and I knew that would be much better.
Now, on comes the Razorback basketball team.
The team is almost completely full of newcomers so developing a team concept was going to be a challenge.
For the most part, the Hogs players have overcome the selfishness of being a high school star and worked on getting the team together on the same page.
The team ends the first semester with an undefeated record and then wins the opening game at Auburn.
Then the roller coaster. We played horrible against Missery (Missouri) and then we had a good showing against Tennessee.
However, the last three games have been doctor specials. (See above reference to the blood pressure medicines.)
We were rolled. It wasn’t even close. It was embarrassing the way that LSU and Alabama manhandled us.
Then Wednesday night rolled around.
I didn’t start watching the game early because it was Auburn and it was at home. We drummed Auburn at their place.
Then the texts started rolling to my phone.
I quickly looked to see what was going on. At that point, I think we were behind by 15. Then the number jumped to 19.
The television was quickly turned off. I had a great night with students from Northark and I didn’t want to lose the high that quickly because of the Razorbacks.
Just before halftime, the television came back on so I could watch the game.
We have a lot of shortcomings as a team. Some of those flaws are just now being exposed.
COVID-19 changed some of the scheduling and eliminated a classic or two from the Razorbacks schedule. There were some powerhouse teams in those events. There were teams in those events that would have exposed our problems.
We would have had time to work on our situations before we got into conference play. We are a very young team… very young. We have developed some, but playing three or four top 25 teams earlier would have helped the squad develop a little bit sooner.
I know March Madness is a long way away, but it is time to start padding our resume. We need wins over good teams. We need wins that look like wins.
We don’t need to squander nine-point leads with less than three minutes left in the game.
I feel lucky for the win on Wednesday night, but we need to get Vandy on Saturday.
The Hogs have to be consistent or we could be the piggies that went “wee, wee, wee all the way home.”
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
