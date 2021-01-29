LITTLE ROCK — The Lady Pioneers of North Arkansas College played their second Division I team in the early season.
This time around, the Lady Pioneers had different results as the squad defeated Arkansas Baptist College of Little Rock, 76-55.
Scoring in the third period was the difference in the contest. The Lady Pioneers led 30-29 at intermission. Northark moved that lead to double digits in the third frame.
Berryville sophomore Baylea Smith had the hot hand. She started the frame with a 3-point play and then added her second trey of the contest. She finished the period with two free throws.
Kenzie Parker of Harrison also found the range. She scored six points in the period as the Lady Pioneers moved ahead, 52-39.
Smith bombed away in the final frame. She had two treys and eight total points. Kelcee Hopper knocked in five points as the Lady Pioneers scored 24 points to set the mark.
Northark got off to a slow start. The Lady Pioneers only scored 14 points in the first period. Hopper got half of those. Cambre McCullough hit a triple in the frame.
Smith got rolling in the second period. She had seven points and Parker chipped in three field goals as the visitors broke from a 14-14 first quarter tie to take a 30-29 lead.
Leading the Lady Pioneers in scoring was Smith with 23 points. Parker pitched in 15, Hopper 12, McCullough seven, Savanna Collins six, Zoie McGhee five and Ajhane Simpson four.
Northark will be back in action on Monday as they host Williams Baptist Jayvee.
