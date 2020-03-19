Three Lady Pioneers of North Arkansas College made the Region II Division II team.
Sophomore Leah Shellnut and freshmen Savanna Collins and Kelcee Hopper each made the team. Collins was selected as a first team member while Shellnut and Hopper were each second team selections.
Shellnut had an outstanding sophomore season for the Lady Pioneers. The former Jasper Lady Pirate ended the season averaging 11.7 points a contest.
She was successful at the free throw line hitting 74.8 percent of her attempts. From behind the arc, she averaged 40.6 percent while hitting 53.1 percent of her field goal attempts. The 53.1 percent average was good enough to earn her the 24th spot in the national statistic category in the NJCAA.
Shellnut averaged 2.0 steals a game and 3.7 assists to go along with 3.2 rebounds a contest.
Springdale Har-Ber graduate Collins was selected to the first team. She hit the scorebook for 14.8 points a contest. She hit 75.3 percent of her free throws while knocking down 42.7 percent of her 3-point attempts.
She hit 50 percent of her field goal attempts.
Collins had 4.0 rebounds a contest while doling out 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals.
Hitting 42.7 percent of her treys earned Collins the 11th position nationally. Collins was also 19th nationally in assists and she was No. 6 in assist to turnover ratio at 2.7.
Hopper finished the season averaging 10.6 points a contest. She nailed 68.0 percent of her free throws and made 55.6 percent of her field goals attempts.
Hopper pulled down 7.1 rebounds a contest.
She was 12th in the nation in field goal percentage.
The trio won their share of athlete of the week honors for Region II.
Collins and Shellnut were selected three times each while Hopper was selected twice.
Hopper was selected for the week of Nov. 11 and Feb. 10.
Collins was picked for the week of Dec. 2, Jan. 13 and Feb. 3.
Shellnut’s praise came in the second semester. She was picked for the week of Jan. 20, Feb. 17 and Feb. 24.
The Lady Pioneers finished the season with a 22-6 record. The team won the conference race and then won the Region II Tournament.
Northark picked up its sixth district title. The Lady Pioneers qualified for the NJCAA national tournament. The tournament has been canceled this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.