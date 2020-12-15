NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Valley Springs was the only Heart of the Ozarks team that was in the polls last week. After two non-conference losses, the Tigers are out.
The Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Polls dropped the Tigers from the No. 4 spot in Class 3A to unranked. Valley Springs received 16 total votes but were left out of the poll. Bergman added three wins to its resume last week and was right behind their familiar rival with 15 votes.
Berryville received seven votes in the Class 4A poll including a first-place vote but remain unranked.
The Overall Poll continues to be led by North Little Rock. Magnolia and Marion each move up one spot to second and third respectively while Little Rock Central dropped from second to fourth. Little Rock Mills remains at fifth and Springdale moved from seventh to sixth. Little Rock Parkview enters the poll at No. 7. A loss to LR Central sent Jonesboro from sixth to eighth. Fayetteville remains at No. 9 and Bentonville enters the poll at No. 10.
North Little Rock leads Class 6A followed by LR Central and then Springdale. Fayetteville moved up one spot to fourth and Bentonville is new to the conference poll at fifth.
Marion remains atop Class 5A with a 3-0 record. LR Parkview moves into the second spot from third and Jonesboro fell one slot to the third position. LR Christian enters at No. 4 and Greene County Tech fell a spot to fifth.
Class 4A continues to be led by Magnolia at No.1 with LR Mills second. Blytheville holds at third and Brookland is fourth. Southside Batesville is undefeated at 7-0 and is newly ranked at No. 5.
Everything changed in Class 3A. Mayflower is the new No. 1 after wins over Jessieville and Perryville. Dumas dropped to second despite a pair of convincing wins last week. Osceola enters the poll at third with a 2-1 record. Manila fell from third to fourth and Pangburn visits the poll for the first time this season at No. 5.
Class 2A also got a new No. 1 with Caddo Hills taking the position. England fell from first to second. Marianna is third. Earle holds at fourth and 10-4 Flippin enters the poll at fifth.
Viola remains at No. 1 in Class 1A along with Izard County Consolidated at No. 2. Nevada worked up the list to third and traded places with Bradley who is now fourth. West Side Greers Ferry rounds out the poll after being previously unranked.
Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 12. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
1. North Little Rock (13) 2-0 173 1
2. Magnolia (3) 3-0 141 3
3. Marion (1) 3-0 138 4
4. LR Central (1) 4-2 117 2
5. LR Mills 3-0 107 5
6. Springdale 5-0 66 7
7. LR Parkview 3-1 53 NR
8. Jonesboro 2-1 52 6
9. Fayetteville 5-2 39 9
10. Bentonville 5-0 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Smith Northside 23, Little Rock Christian 20, Greene County Tech 16, Springdale Har-Ber 7, Blytheville 7, Southside Batesville 2, Berryville 1, Dumas 1.
CLASS 6A
1. North Little Rock (17) 2-0 89 1
2. LR Central (1) 4-2 67 2
3. Springdale 5-0 45 3
4. Fayetteville 5-2 27 5
5. Bentonville 5-0 24 NR
Others receiving votes: FS Northside 12, Springdale Har-Ber 6.
CLASS 5A
1. Marion (17) 3-0 88 1
2. LR Parkview 3-1 57 3
3. Jonesboro 2-1 48 2
4. LR Christian 4-1 31 NR
5. Greene Co. Tech (1) 7-1 22 4
Others receiving votes: Vilonia 7, Hot Springs 5, Maumelle 3, Sylvan Hills 3, Russellville 2, Van Buren 1, Lake Hamilton 1, Batesville 1, West Memphis 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Magnolia (17) 3-0 85 1
2. LR Mills 3-0 68 2
3. Blytheville 8-1 52 3
4. Brookland 5-1 22 4
5. Southside Batesville 7-0 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Ozark 10, Morrilton 9, Berryville (1) 7, Dardanelle 2, Valley View 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Mayflower (11) 7-0 78 2
2. Dumas (5) 2-0 67 1
3. Osceola 2-1 27 NR
4. Manila 7-2 26 3
5. Pangburn (1) 10-4 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Rivercrest (1) 16, Valley Springs 16, Bergman 15.
CLASS 2A
1. Caddo Hills (9) 11-1 73 2
2. England (5) 2-1 64 1
3. Marianna (3) 2-0 56 2
4. Earle (1) 1-0 36 4
5. Flippin 10-4 13 NR
(tie) Tuckerman 9-3 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Lavaca 8, Acorn 4, Riverside 1, Melbourne 1, Hector 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Viola (14) 14-1 86 1
2. Izard County (4) 9-1 76 2
3. Nevada 7-3 42 4
4. Bradley 7-1 24 3
5. West Side Greers Ferry 8-2 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Kirby 10, Clarendon 6, Mammoth Spring 3, Concord 2.
