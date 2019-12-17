LITTLE ROCK — Class 4A, 3A and 2A completed their high school football seasons last week at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
In Class 4A, Joe T. Robinson doubled up Shiloh Christian, 56-28, in the state finals.
Robinson survived the tough 4A-7 race that had three of the top teams in the state. There was a three-way tie for first place which the Senators won with the tie-breaker system.
The Senators earned a semifinal win over Ozark to make the finals.
Shiloh Christian was the winner of the 4A-1. The Saints defeated Crossett, 49-14, to earn a trip to the finals.
In Class 3A, Harding Academy became the second private school to earn a state title this season. The Wildcats defeated Osceola, 51-26.
Harding, who won the 3A-2, made a trip to the finals after beating Prescott by three touchdowns in the semifinals.
Osceola, who won the 3A-3, defeated Harmony Grove in the semifinals, 38-6.
Fordyce, who finished second in the 2A-8 after losing to Junction City in the regular season, defeated the Dragons, 28-6, in the finals of Class 2A.
The Red Bugs ran by Salem, 38-14, in the semifinals. Junction City survived Gurdon, 44-37, in the semifinals.
Out of the six classifications this season, private schools won two of the state titles. Two classifications don't have private schools competing in them.
Bryant won the Class 7A title; Searcy the 6A championship and Pulaski Academy the 5A title.
