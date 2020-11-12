The Arkansas High School football playoffs are set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Already, three teams in the playoffs can declare victory.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, East Poinsett County, Fordyce and Little Rock Catholic have advanced to the next round of their respective playoffs.
Fordyce was set to play Earle in the Class 2A playoffs. The Bulldogs announced their exit to the playoffs on Tuesday.
The Red Bugs will now line up opposite the winner of the Clarendon and Parkers Chapel contest.
Johnson County Westside was the other Class 2A school that forfeited its contest due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Rebels allowed East Poinsett County to move to the next round. EPC will play the winner of the Quitman and Murfreesboro contest.
In one of the more anticipated games in Arkansas, Bentonville West was to play Little Rock Catholic in Class 7A.
West finished third in a very crowded 7A-West while Catholic was the only team in the 7A-Central to complete a full conference season. The Rockets finished 2-5.
Catholic will move on to play the winner of the North Little Rock and Fort Smith Southside contest.
