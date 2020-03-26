dg

The first annual Throwing for Hope Disc Golf Doubles Tournament raised $1,902 for the Arkansas Baptist Children’s Home & Families Ministries to build a disc golf course on their property. Winners of the tournament in the Pro Division were Patrick Reeves and Bryant Davey. The General Division winners were Jorden Coffman and Starla Carter. James Jenkins and Davey won the closest to the pin competitions.

