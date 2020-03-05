Anyone who has lived in this community for very long has probably become acquainted at some point with a youngster who has been helped by the Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries. When I was in school, it was simply called the Boys Ranch.
Over a year ago, it was renamed as part of an organizational restructuring to include ministry services to girls and sibling groups.
This community has always been good about donating and helping worthy causes.
On March 14, there will be a fun and worthwhile benefit to help the cause of the Children’s Home.
Woods Disc Golf and the Junior Auxiliary of Harrison have partnered to host “Throwing for Hope.” It is a charity disc golf tournament to help raise money for the Arkansas Baptist Children’s Home to install a disc golf course on their property.
The course will allow the kids to enjoy the sport and get some healthy exercise along the way.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to assist an organization that helps children in need,” Woods Disc Golf owner/operator Danny Wood commented. “Whatever led to them getting to the Arkansas Baptist Children’s Home could not have been an easy journey and anything that can add a little extra joy to their lives is worth trying to help.”
The name of the event comes from the hope that these kids can find joy in the sport.
“The kids don’t really get to leave the property very often,” Wood noted. “So if you can’t take them to disc golf, then we will try to bring disc golf to them.”
This is the inception of the tournament that will be continuing annually to raise money for the cause. Wood plans to visit the Children’s Home on a monthly basis to work with the kids by teaching them different techniques and improving their skills of the game.
The event on March 14 will take place on the South Campus of North Arkansas College. This is a doubles tournament with entry for each team being $50. Each player that registers prior to the event will receive a players pack that includes a custom stamped disc.
A rarity to most disc golf tournaments, this event will provide players the opportunity to purchase mulligans. They will be five for $5 with no limit to quantity allowed to be purchased as all proceeds will benefit the Children’s Home.
The 20-hole course at Northark has given local businesses the opportunity to sponsor a hole and there are still several available with different options of sponsorship.
Anyone interested should read the Sports Brief of today’s issue of the Daily Times.
Participants will have many opportunities during the event to win prizes.
“There will be trophies for the first-place team of each division (Intermediate, Recreation and Mixed) as well as multiple closest-to-the-pin prizes,” Wood mentioned. “I’m also putting together prizes that I am donating — along with other businesses — for a ring of fire which will include things such as disc golf bags, discs and other accessories for the sport.”
Local businesses that sponsor holes will have their business logo displayed on a banner at each hole along with being announced for their charitable donations.
This is a great opportunity for people of the local area to explore the sport that has been under our noses for quite some time while enjoying the beautiful weather.
Day-of registration begins at 8:30 a.m. on the Northark campus with a players meeting at 9 a.m. followed by the round of play. Winners and prizes will be announced after a break of 1 1/2 hours for lunch after all the cards have been turned in.
If you can’t convince yourself to play, then come out and watch this growing sport while supporting a great cause.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
Sports Brief
• The Harrison Junior Auxiliary and Woods Disc Golf will be hosting the Throwing for Hope Disc Golf Doubles Event on March 14 at North Arkansas College South Campus. Entry fee is $50 per team which includes player packs and assorted prizes. For more information or to provide sponsorship, contact Danny Wood at 870-577-5152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.