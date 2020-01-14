NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Activities Association board of directors will make the decisions for the regional and state tournaments on Thursday.
Anticipating a large crowd for the 2 p.m. meeting, the event will be held at the Holiday Inn Airport in Little Rock.
Valley Springs threw its hat into a crowded poll for hosting the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament.
Tiger Nation will be joining with North Arkansas College and the Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau in putting together the bid.
Three other venues have bid on the tournament. Bald Knob, Charleston and Lincoln each bid.
Class 4A basketball bids had a late comer to the process. Farmington was the only bidder, but Valley View placed a late bid to host the event.
Class 1A will be held at Lake Hamilton High School in Hot Springs. Kirby placed the only bid to host the event.
Class 2A had five schools bid to host the event. Junction City, Marmaduke, Melbourne, Quitman and Rector are all in the running.
A trip up Highway 62 will pick up three regional tournaments.
Harrison and Berryville will be playing the regional tournament at Bobcat Arena in Berryville. Class 2A West Region will be at Eureka Springs and Class 1A Region 1 will be at Alpena. Those three locations had one opponent in the bidding process.
Class 1A Region 2, which has 1A-2 members, Omaha, Western Grove, Lead Hill, Bruno-Pyatt and St. Joe, will be held at Hillcrest High School in Strawberry.
There is a real competition for the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament. Five schools bid on the event. Clinton, Elkins, Lincoln, Rose Bud and Waldron all placed a bid.
In baseball and softball, Harrison threw its hat into the ring with four other schools to host the Class 4A State Baseball Tournament and the Class 4A State Softball Tournament. Nashville, Morrilton, Little Rock’s Joe T. Robinson and Valley View all bid on the event.
Harrison Parks and Rec and Bergman teamed up to bid on Class 3A. They will be competing against Ashdown.
In Class 2A, Carlisle, Marked Tree and Bay all bid to host the event while in Class 1A, Izard County, Omaha (to host at Harrison Parks and Rec.) and Ouachita all bid.
Harrison will compete against Dover for the Class 4A North Region tournaments.
Bergman (hosting at Harrison Parks and Rec.) will compete with Rose Bud for the Class 3A Region 1 tournaments.
Yellville-Summit teamed up with Harrison Parks and Rec to bid on the Class 2A West Region tournaments. They will be competing against Hector.
Omaha was the only school to bid on the Class 1A Region 1 tournaments. They will be held at Harrison Parks and Rec.
In soccer, Joe T. Robinson and Valley View bid on the Class 4A State Soccer Tournament. Central Arkansas Christian was the only school to bid on the Class 3A event.
In track and field, Nashville and Batesville both bid for the Class 4A state event. Lake Hamilton placed a bid to combine the event with Class 5A.
Prescott was the only Class 3A school to bid while Gurdon and England both bid on Class 2A. There were no bids in Class 1A.
In volleyball for the next school year, Valley View was the only school to bid on Class 4A. Little Rock’s Episcopal Collegiate was the only bid in Class 3A and Cutter Morning Star was the only bid for Class 2A. Cutter Morning Star is in the Hot Springs area.
The 19 members of the board of directors of the AAA will hear presentations from each school bidding on events and then vote on each location. A complete list of winning sites will in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Times.
Regional, State Tournament Bids
Baseball
Class 6A State
Fort Smith
Class 5A State
Benton
Mountain Home
Class 4A State
Nashville
Harrison
Morrilton
Robinson
Valley View
Class 3A State
Bergman @ Harrison Parks
Ashdown
Class 2A State
Carlisle
Marked Tree
Bay @ Joe Mack Campbell Park
Class 1A State
Izard County
Omaha @ Harrison Parks
Ouachita
Class 4A Regional
North Region
Harrison
Dover
East Region
Valley View
South Region
Nashville
Class 3A Regional
Region 1
Rose Bud
Bergman @ Harrison Parks
Region 2
Perryville
Region 3
Tuckerman
Harding Academy
Region 4
Ashdown
DeWitt
Class 2A Regional
West Region
Yellville-Summit @ Harrison Parks
Hector
North Region
McCrory
Marked Tree
Central Region
Carlisle
Magnet Cove
Poyen
Pangburn
South Region
Horatio
Junction City
Woodlawn
Class 1A Regional
Region 1
Omaha @ Harrison Parks
Region 2
Izard County
Region 3
West Side Greers Ferry
Region 4
Ouachita
Championship
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Softball
Class 6A State
Cabot
Class 5A State
Benton
Mountain Home
Class 4A State
Harrison
Nashville
Morrilton
Robinson
Valley View
Class 3A State
Bergman @ Harrison Parks
Ashdown
Class 2A State
Carlisle
Marked Tree
Class 1A State
Izard County
Omaha @ Harrison Parks
Ouachita
Class 4A Regionals
North Region
Harrison
Dover
East Region
Valley View
South Region
Nashville
Class 3A Regional
Region 1
Rose Bud
Bergman @ Harrison Parks
Region 2
Perryville
Region 3
Tuckerman
Region 4
Smackover-Norphlet @ El Dorado Complex
Ashdown
DeWitt
Class 2A Regional
West Region
Yellville-Summit @ Harrison Parks
Hector
North Region
McCrory
Marked Tree
Central Region
Carlisle
Magnet Cove
Poyen
Pangburn
South Region
Horatio
Junction City
Woodlawn
Class 1A Regional
Region 1
Omaha @ Harrison Parks
Region 2
Izard County
Region 3
West Side Greers Ferry
Region 4
Ouachita
Championships
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Soccer
Class 6A State
Springdale
Class 5A State
Siloam Springs
Class 4A
Robinson
Valley View
Class 3A
Central Arkansas Christian
Championships
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Track & Field
Class 6A State
Van Buren
Class 5A State
Lake Hamilton - Combined bid with 4A
Class 4A State
Nashville
Batesville
Lake Hamilton - Combined bid with 4A
Class 3A State
Prescott
Class 2A State
Gurdon
England
Class 1A State
N/A
Meet of Champions
Lake Hamilton
Decathlon & Heptathlon
Fayetteville
Cross Country
Lake Hamilton
Volleyball
Class 6A State
Fayetteville
Class 5A State
Benton
Greenwood
Class 4A State
Valley View
Class 3A State
Episcopal Collegiate
Class 2A
Cutter Morning Star
Basketball
Class 6A State
Bryant
Class 5A State
Russellville
Sheridan
Class 4A State
Farmington
Valley View
Class 3A State
Bald Knob
Charleston
Lincoln
Valley Springs @ Northark
Class 2A State
Junction City
Marmaduke
Melbourne
Quitman
Rector
Class 1A State
Kirby @ Lake Hamilton
Class 4A Regionals
North Region
Berryville
East Region
Pulaski Academy
Valley View
South Region
Crossett
Class 3A Regional
Region 1
Clinton
Elkins
Lincoln
Rose Bud
Waldron
Region 2
Jessieville
Region 3
Bald Knob
Harding
Region 4
Drew Central
Class 2A Regional
North Region
Bay
Clarendon
Marmaduke
Rector
Riverside
Central Region
Carlisle
Hazen
Pangburn
Poyen
Quitman
White County Central
West Region
Eureka Springs
South Region
Acorn
Dierks
Fordyce
Junction City
Class 1A Regionals
Region 1
Alpena
Region 2
Hillcrest
Region 3
Bradford
West Side, Greers Ferry
Region 4
Caddo Hills
Emerson
Kirby @ Lake Hamilton
