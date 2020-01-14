aaa

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Activities Association board of directors will make the decisions for the regional and state tournaments on Thursday.

Anticipating a large crowd for the 2 p.m. meeting, the event will be held at the Holiday Inn Airport in Little Rock.

Valley Springs threw its hat into a crowded poll for hosting the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament.

Tiger Nation will be joining with North Arkansas College and the Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau in putting together the bid.

Three other venues have bid on the tournament. Bald Knob, Charleston and Lincoln each bid.

Class 4A basketball bids had a late comer to the process. Farmington was the only bidder, but Valley View placed a late bid to host the event.

Class 1A will be held at Lake Hamilton High School in Hot Springs. Kirby placed the only bid to host the event.

Class 2A had five schools bid to host the event. Junction City, Marmaduke, Melbourne, Quitman and Rector are all in the running.

A trip up Highway 62 will pick up three regional tournaments.

Harrison and Berryville will be playing the regional tournament at Bobcat Arena in Berryville. Class 2A West Region will be at Eureka Springs and Class 1A Region 1 will be at Alpena. Those three locations had one opponent in the bidding process.

Class 1A Region 2, which has 1A-2 members, Omaha, Western Grove, Lead Hill, Bruno-Pyatt and St. Joe, will be held at Hillcrest High School in Strawberry.

There is a real competition for the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament. Five schools bid on the event. Clinton, Elkins, Lincoln, Rose Bud and Waldron all placed a bid.

In baseball and softball, Harrison threw its hat into the ring with four other schools to host the Class 4A State Baseball Tournament and the Class 4A State Softball Tournament. Nashville, Morrilton, Little Rock’s Joe T. Robinson and Valley View all bid on the event.

Harrison Parks and Rec and Bergman teamed up to bid on Class 3A. They will be competing against Ashdown.

In Class 2A, Carlisle, Marked Tree and Bay all bid to host the event while in Class 1A, Izard County, Omaha (to host at Harrison Parks and Rec.) and Ouachita all bid.

Harrison will compete against Dover for the Class 4A North Region tournaments.

Bergman (hosting at Harrison Parks and Rec.) will compete with Rose Bud for the Class 3A Region 1 tournaments.

Yellville-Summit teamed up with Harrison Parks and Rec to bid on the Class 2A West Region tournaments. They will be competing against Hector.

Omaha was the only school to bid on the Class 1A Region 1 tournaments. They will be held at Harrison Parks and Rec.

In soccer, Joe T. Robinson and Valley View bid on the Class 4A State Soccer Tournament. Central Arkansas Christian was the only school to bid on the Class 3A event.

In track and field, Nashville and Batesville both bid for the Class 4A state event. Lake Hamilton placed a bid to combine the event with Class 5A.

Prescott was the only Class 3A school to bid while Gurdon and England both bid on Class 2A. There were no bids in Class 1A.

In volleyball for the next school year, Valley View was the only school to bid on Class 4A. Little Rock’s Episcopal Collegiate was the only bid in Class 3A and Cutter Morning Star was the only bid for Class 2A. Cutter Morning Star is in the Hot Springs area.

The 19 members of the board of directors of the AAA will hear presentations from each school bidding on events and then vote on each location. A complete list of winning sites will in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Times.

Regional, State Tournament Bids

Baseball

Class 6A State

Fort Smith

Class 5A State

Benton

Mountain Home

Class 4A State

Nashville

Harrison

Morrilton

Robinson

Valley View

Class 3A State

Bergman @ Harrison Parks

Ashdown

Class 2A State

Carlisle

Marked Tree

Bay @ Joe Mack Campbell Park

Class 1A State

Izard County

Omaha @ Harrison Parks

Ouachita

Class 4A Regional

North Region

Harrison

Dover

East Region

Valley View

South Region

Nashville

Class 3A Regional

Region 1    

Rose Bud

Bergman @ Harrison Parks

Region 2

Perryville

Region 3

Tuckerman

Harding Academy

Region 4

Ashdown

DeWitt

Class 2A Regional

West Region

Yellville-Summit @ Harrison Parks

Hector

North Region

McCrory

Marked Tree

Central Region

Carlisle

Magnet Cove

Poyen

Pangburn

South Region

Horatio

Junction City

Woodlawn

Class 1A Regional

Region 1

Omaha @ Harrison Parks

Region 2

Izard County

Region 3

West Side Greers Ferry

Region 4

Ouachita

Championship

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Softball

Class 6A State

Cabot

Class 5A State

Benton

Mountain Home

Class 4A State

Harrison

Nashville

Morrilton

Robinson

Valley View

Class 3A State

Bergman @ Harrison Parks

Ashdown

Class 2A State

Carlisle

Marked Tree

Class 1A State

Izard County

Omaha @ Harrison Parks

Ouachita

Class 4A Regionals

North Region

Harrison

Dover

East Region

Valley View

South Region

Nashville

Class 3A Regional

Region 1

Rose Bud

Bergman @ Harrison Parks

Region 2

Perryville

Region 3

Tuckerman

Region 4

Smackover-Norphlet @ El Dorado Complex

Ashdown

DeWitt

Class 2A Regional

West Region

Yellville-Summit @ Harrison Parks

Hector

North Region

McCrory

Marked Tree

Central Region

Carlisle

Magnet Cove

Poyen

Pangburn

South Region

Horatio

Junction City

Woodlawn

Class 1A Regional

Region 1

Omaha @ Harrison Parks

Region 2

Izard County

Region 3

West Side Greers Ferry

Region 4

Ouachita

Championships

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Soccer

Class 6A State

Springdale

Class 5A State

Siloam Springs

Class 4A

Robinson

Valley View

Class 3A

Central Arkansas Christian

Championships

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Track & Field

Class 6A State

Van Buren

Class 5A State

Lake Hamilton - Combined bid with 4A

Class 4A State

Nashville

Batesville

Lake Hamilton - Combined bid with 4A

Class 3A State

Prescott

Class 2A State

Gurdon

England

Class 1A State

N/A

Meet of Champions

Lake Hamilton

Decathlon & Heptathlon

Fayetteville

Cross Country

Lake Hamilton

Volleyball

Class 6A State

Fayetteville

Class 5A State

Benton

Greenwood

Class 4A State

Valley View

Class 3A State

Episcopal Collegiate

Class 2A

Cutter Morning Star

Basketball

Class 6A State

Bryant

Class 5A State

Russellville

Sheridan

Class 4A State

Farmington

Valley View

Class 3A State

Bald Knob

Charleston

Lincoln

Valley Springs @ Northark

Class 2A State

Junction City

Marmaduke

Melbourne

Quitman

Rector

Class 1A State

Kirby @ Lake Hamilton

Class 4A Regionals

North Region

Berryville

East Region

Pulaski Academy

Valley View

South Region

Crossett

Class 3A Regional

Region 1

Clinton

Elkins

Lincoln

Rose Bud

Waldron

Region 2

Jessieville

Region 3

Bald Knob

Harding

Region 4

Drew Central

Class 2A Regional

North Region

Bay

Clarendon

Marmaduke

Rector

Riverside

Central Region

Carlisle

Hazen

Pangburn

Poyen

Quitman

White County Central

West Region

Eureka Springs

South Region

Acorn

Dierks

Fordyce

Junction City

Class 1A Regionals

Region 1

Alpena

Region 2

Hillcrest

Region 3

Bradford

West Side, Greers Ferry

Region 4

Caddo Hills

Emerson

Kirby @ Lake Hamilton

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.