GREEN FOREST — The vacancy for athletic director and head football coach at Green Forest High School was filled on Monday night as the school board unanimously voted to hire Greg Tibbitt.
After five years at the helm of the Tiger program, Bobby Bishop’s retirement left a large hole to fill.
“Obviously we want to wish coach Bishop the very best as he’s retiring from his hometown,” Green Forest superintendent Matt Summers commented. “That’s quite an accomplishment to retire from where you started as a student.”
With summer practices beginning, the Tiger administration knew what they wanted and were ready to put the right candidate in place.
“Moving forward, we’re looking to grow the program and get more numbers into all of our programs,” Summers continued. “We’re playing in Class 4A and that’s a big part of it to go against some of the teams you're competing against.”
Sixteen applicants applied for the position and five interviews were conducted, ultimately leading to the hiring of Tibbitt after a 6-0 decision by the school board. Tibbitt was previously the head football coach at Rosebud before taking the position.
“I’m ready to hit the ground running and establish a good work ethic and relationships with those kids,” Tibbitt commented. “I feel like it is a good community for our family and the football situation could be on the up and up with the success that the junior high program has had. Hopefully we can add on it and build some numbers as we go.”
The new coach in Carroll County has experience on the field dating all the way back to his playing days in high school and looks to bring that competitive nature and drive to the Tiger program.
“We’re very excited,” Summers responded to the hiring. “He brings a lot to the table. He’s a very unique guy in that he’s been an offensive coordinator and a defensive coordinator. So from an X’s and O’s standpoint, he brings a wealth of knowledge.”
Tibbit will also fill the role of athletic director as well as the head football coach.
“He’s been an athletic director, but he’s still a younger guy,” Summers noted of Tibbitt. “As excited as we are about his game philosophy, we’re even more excited about the way that he treats people and reacts with his players and coaches.
“We look forward to bringing him to Green Forest,” Summers concluded. “We are optimistic about what he’s able to bring and his style of play.”
Green Forest Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Applicants
Name Current Residence
Sean Cash Tulsa, OK
Dan Childress Bella Vista
Justin Crain Rison
Dan Davis Bottineau, ND
Ryan Disney Malakoff, TX
Tyler Dorton Springdale
Kyle Farrar Green Forest
Derrick Haney Brookland
Tyler Harness Green Forest
Eric Henderson Barton
Bradley James Varina, NC
Eric Small Athen, GA
Jeff Stewart Heavener, OK
Greg Tibbitt Heber Springs
Mark Tolton Fort Smith
Ben West Green Forest
