HOT SPRINGS — Friday evening the Arkansas Activities Association will host its annual Hall of Fame induction.
The Arkansas High School Coaches Association and Athletic Administrators Association will induct nine new members while the Arkansas Officials Association will induct six new members.
Former Harrison High School football coach and athletic director Tommy Tice will be inducted in the Athletic Administrators class.
Tice, who retired from Harrison and then coached and served as athletic director at Huntsville High School after his Harrison retirement, retired at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.
Joining Tice are Marvin Lindsey of Magnolia and Johnny Watson of Little Rock Christian.
Members of the coaching association that are being inducted include: Vance Arnold, Fayetteville; David Carpenter, Junction City; Van Holt, Dumas; Karl Koonce, Lake Hamilton; Ruby J. Marrow, Marvell; and Gary Segrest, Nashville.
The six officials entering the Hall of Fame this year include: Jan Danaway, Little Rock; Steve Harvey, Cave Springs; Duane Jackson, Mabelvale; Mark Johnson, Fayetteville; Curtis Tate, Jonesboro; and Harold Valentine, Searcy.
The Jerry Hall Award will be presented this year to Jim Lewis of Clarksville. The Joe Reese Award will be presented to Wadie Moore.
Bobby Swofford of 5News will be presented the Media Service Award.
