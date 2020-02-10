VALLEY SPRINGS — Friday’s matchups between Valley Springs and Jasper went the way of the home teams in the senior games.
Valley Springs ran away with the senior boys game over Jasper, 74-32. The senior girls contest was a 75-33 win for the Lady Tigers.
In junior boys action, an early lead for Jasper held firm in a 39-30 win over the Junior Tigers.
Senior Boys
Valley Springs had no problem scoring in a 74-32 win over Jasper.
Isaac Ragland scored eight of the Tiger’s 20 points in the first quarter.
Caleb Carter scored all four points for Jasper in the opening frame.
Brock Lippe expanded the Tiger offense in the second by hitting three shots from behind the arc while Ragland added another eight points to give Valley Springs a 43-12 edge at halftime.
The Tigers scored 31 points in the second half amongst 10 players while Jasper was limited to 20 points.
Ragland led the way with 20 Valley Springs’ points. Lippe and Teagan James added nine each, Briley Saunier and Brock Knapp eight each, Griffin Stuart seven, Jordan Cape four, Braydon Carnahan three and Tate Honer and Trell Trammell two apiece.
Jasper’s Carter scored 13 points. Cole Villines and Logan Reynolds added six each, Sam Parker three and Mason Kellogg and Layton Smith two apiece.
Senior Girls
Valley Springs controlled the scoreboard the entire length of the game and defeated Jasper, 75-33.
Bethany Richardson hit five buckets in the first period for 10 points as the Lady Tigers had a 15-4 lead at the first break.
Whitney Coffelt and Maria Moore each drained three shots in the second in a 22-point team effort as the Lady Tigers controlled a 37-16 edge at halftime.
Valley Springs drained eight 3-pointers in the second half including four from Alea Mullinax as Valley Springs outscored Jasper by a 38-17 score to earn the win.
Mullinax led the Lady Tigers with five treys for 15 points. Coffelt added 14, Richardson 12, Halle Miller eight, Cayley Patrick seven, Maura Moore and Chloe Avery six each, Mattie Watkins three and Haylie Fry and Chloe Robinson two each.
Junior Boys
The second half belonged to Valley Springs, but the first half damage that Jasper did was enough to give the Junior Pirates a 39-30 win.
Jasper led by an 8-4 score at the first break and a 22-6 edge at halftime.
Valley Springs inched closer by outscoring Jasper 8-6 in the third and 12-11 in the fourth but the Junior Pirates held on for a win.
Huston Davidson scored 19 points in the Jasper win. Mason Morgan and Forrest Siebert added seven apiece and Hudson Lewis six.
Valley Springs got 10 points from Dason Hensley. Maddax Johnson added eight, Kaden Horn five, Jimmy Reed four, Donnie Acuff two and Peyton Carnahan one.
