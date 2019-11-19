LEAD HILL — Homecoming isn’t always a guaranteed win, but Lead Hill made it look that way on Friday night against Mt. Judea.
The senior boys game finished with the Tigers clawing away for a 57-29 win over the Eagles.
The Junior Tigers won in similar fashion with a 46-17 victory over Mt. Judea.
Senior Boys
The Tiger defense held firm early to get ahead on the scoreboard and finish with a 57-29 win.
Lead Hill held Mt. Judea to two points while scoring 11 of its own to take the lead into the second period.
The Tigers dominated the second period by a 22-4 difference and entered the second half with a 33-6 edge.
Mt. Judea won the third quarter by a 16-10 score but trailed to start the fourth period, 43-22.
Lead Hill put the game further away in the fourth and ended the game ahead, 57-29.
Gavin Dickey scored 16 points int eh win for the Tigers. T.J. Catron added 11 points, Cody Paul 10, Kaden Greenhaw five, Hunter Moore, four, Phoenix Tappy and John Fulton three each, Matthew Sawyer and Max Carrel two apiece and Dustin Turner one.
Junior Boys
Lead Hill built a big lead early and finished with a 46-17 win over Mt. Judea.
The Junior Tigers took a commanding lead at the end of the first quarter, 22-2.
Scoring slowed for both teams in the second frame with Lead Hill owning a 29-6 edge to start the third quarter.
It was a 14-3 difference in the third with Lead Hill taking the advantage.
The Junior Tigers entered the fourth quarter with a 43-9 lead. Mt. Judea outscored the home team by an 8-3 score but fell short in the end.
Jayce Williams scored 14 points for Lead Hill. Talan Hall added 11 points, Quintin Sewell 10, Nolan Turner four, Manav Perfecto three and Wyatt Cross and Des Loomis two each.
