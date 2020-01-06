For the second-straight year, the Tigers of Valley Springs found themselves in the finals of the North Arkansas College Senior Boys Invitational Tournament. This year’s opponent for Valley Springs was conference rival Bergman.
Amongst a packed house at Pioneer Pavilion, the Tigers took control of the lead in the second quarter and held on to claim a 71-54 championship win.
Valley Springs advanced to the finals with a 76-50 win over Western Grove. Bergman defeated Clinton in a 87-81 overtime contest to reach the finals.
Championship
Valley Springs 71, Bergman 54
The Tigers never trailed in the second half while building a double-digit lead and finished the tournament with a 71-54 win over the Panthers.
Facing a 22-15 deficit to begin the second period, Valley Springs scored 10 unanswered points in the first 4 minutes.
Isaac Ragland added the first five tallies followed by a 3-pointer in the left corner from Brock Lippe and an offensive putback from Trell Trammell before Bergman senior Shelton Welsh hit a free throw.
The Tigers then started a 10-2 run with Briley Saunier and Trammell getting a pair of buckets each along with another score from Lippe to give Valley Springs a 31-25 lead.
Anthony Hodge scored the lone Bergman basket during the run.
Welsh then sank a pair of charity tosses before Lippe drained a 3 at the top of the key.
Bergman senior Chance Carter responded with a triple from the right side before Ragland scored in the post ahead of the halftime buzzer to make it a 40-30 score with Valley Springs taking the advantage into the lockerroom.
The Tigers picked up where they left off to start the third with Teagan James driving to the basket. Saunier then earned a steal on defense that led to Trammell sinking a shot from behind the arc. James assisted to Ragland to end a 7-0 run that started the third.
Elijah Royce and Welsh scored the next three Panther points before Ragland sank a 3 to give the Tigers a 49-33 edge.
Bergman’s A.J. Van Lear responded on the other end with a 3-pointer and Ragland responded right back with a 3 of his own.
Asher Fultz scored for Bergman and Welsh followed with a 3-pointer to get Bergman within, 52-41.
Ragland finished the third period with a three-point play and a transition bucket assisted by James to give the Tigers a 57-41 advantage to begin the fourth.
Royce and Van Lear each scored four points in the final 8 minutes for the Panthers along with a bucket each from Austin Dixon and Marcus Bryant.
Valley Springs increased the lead in the fourth led by six points in the paint from Ragland and a pair of Saunier baskets. Braydon Carnahan and Brock Knapp scored the final two buckets for the Tigers as they finished with the win.
Ragland’s 31 points led all scorers in the Tiger win. Saunier finished with 10 points, Trammell nine, Lippe eight, Knapp six, James five and Carnahan two.
Bergman was led by Royce’s 16 points and 10 from Van Lear. Welsh added nine points, Fultz seven, Carter six and Hodge, Dixon and Bryant two apiece.
Semifinals
Valley Springs 76, Western Grove 50
Valley Springs led the entire semifinals matchup against Western Grove to advance with a 76-51 victory.
The Tigers had a string of four-straight 3-pointers in the opening period with Trammell hitting the first and the fourth. James and Saunier hit the shots in between and Carnahan added a bucket in the post to give Valley Springs a 21-point first quarter.
Zack Bolin attacked the basket for six Warrior points while Garrett Dixon added a pair of buckets in the post.
Western Grove trailed by a 21-12 mark to begin the second and pushed for a 6-0 run. Carson Parker hit a free throw and Bolin scored the next five points to get within, 21-18.
Valley Springs responded with a 12-3 run after Saunier completed a three-point play and Lippe buried a 3. Ragland then connected with four free throws and a fadeaway jumper to end the run.
Bolin added the final three points for Western Grove in the second before Trammell hit his fourth 3 of the first half followed by a Knapp free throw.
James connected on a pair of long bombs for Valley Springs in the third period while Saunier racked up eight points and a pair of scores in the paint from Knapp.
Gage Freeman took control of the Warrior offense in the third with 11 points.
The Tigers entered the fourth period with a 56-41 advantage and outscored the Warriors by a 20-9 score to pull off the semifinal win.
Saunier scored 16 points in the Tiger win and Ragland finished with 15. Trammell added 12, James 11, Lippe nine, Knapp and Carnahan five apiece, Griffin Stuart two and Jordan Cape one.
Bergman 87, Clinton 81 OT
The Panthers came from behind in the fourth to force overtime with Clinton and pulled away with an 87-81 victory to advance to the finals.
Bergman trailed by a 63-60 score midway in the fourth period when Van Lear stole a pass and assisted to Royce who finished at the rim.
Fultz then grabbed a steal and after a Bergman timeout, Royce scored on a putback. Van Lear then sank a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Panthers a 67-63 lead.
Clinton’s Kragen Bradley answered back with a trey and scored the next three points as Clinton retook the lead, 69-68, with 2:17 remaining in regulation.
Royce then drew a charge on defense and the change of possession resulted in Welsh driving to the basket for a contested layup to give Bergman back the lead.
Bradley then brought the ball down the court and added three quick points from the top of the key with 41.0 remaining and Clinton led, 72-70.
Fultz scored the final points of the fourth by attacking the basket off the dribble and found the bottom of the net to tie the game at 72.
Neither team scored in the final 24 seconds and another 4 minutes were needed to determine a winner.
Bradley added the first five Clinton points of overtime while Welsh and Van Lear each sank treys for Bergman.
Bradley managed another field goal and Reid Stensley hit a pair of free throws but it was Bergman who finished on a 9-4 run.
Carter and Welsh each scored on a drive to the basket and Royce hit four free throws to hold the Bergman lead and take the overtime win.
Welsh and Carter combined for 14 of Bergman’s 16 points in the first quarter, but the Panthers trailed by a 22-16 score entering the second frame.
Bergman outscored Clinton by a 24-16 mark in the second including a 12-2 run capped by a Van Lear bomb from the left corner.
Clinton battled back in the third led by seven points from Bradley and took a 58-54 lead to enter the final period where Bergman forced overtime.
Welsh scored a game-high 30 points for the Panthers. Royce put up 22 points, Fultz 12, Carter 11, Van Lear 10 and Hodge two.
Bradley and Jasper Burgess scored 27 and 16 points respectively. Reid Hensley added 15 points, Harrison Hall 13, Zac Alexander eight and Lathan Newland two.
