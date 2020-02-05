COTTER — Lead Hill moved up a classification on Monday night for a non-conference matchup with Cotter.
Lead Hill maintained a lead throughout the game and finished with a 73-63 win at the Warrior’s gym.
The advantage went to the Tigers at the end of the first period with Lead Hill holding a 21-11 lead.
Cotter narrowed the difference to a 35-28 Lead Hill favor at halftime.
Cotter outscored the Tigers by a 13-10 mark in the third period.
Lead Hill began the fourth period with a 45-41 lead and took over offensively by outscoring the Warriors by an 18-12 score to take the win.
T.J. Catron finished with a double-double 26 points and 12 boards for the Tigers. Gavin Dickey and Cody Paul scored 14 points apiece, Will Mancinelli 11, Dustin Turner six and Hunter Moore two.
