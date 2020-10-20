GREEN FOREST — The Tigers of Green Forest have yet to play a team this season that isn’t competing for the top spot in their conference.
A 63-8 loss to Elkins on Friday night was another example of the level of competition that the Tigers have seen, week in and week out.
“Elkins is a very good football team,” said Green Forest head coach Greg Tibbitt. “I think they will surprise a lot of teams in the state this year. They have a good program in place and continue to get better.”
Tibbitt also sees where his team is getting better as a direct result of who they’ve lined up against each Friday night this season.
“Our kids have learned that this is where we need to be,” said the coach. “We have had the opportunity to see first hand three of the top teams in the state which is a good measuring bar for us and our program.
“They have learned to not quit, even through adversity,” the coach continued. “They are not giving up and are continuing to compete in order to score in the last drive.”
Week 7 was another low scoring offensive output game for the Tigers, but the Carroll County team has continued fighting until the very end. The end of games is where they are finding a majority of their points.
Elkins allowed eight points to Green Forest late in the fourth quarter on Friday.
Defensively, the Tigers were able to get pressure up front and forced two turnovers against the Elk.
“Stay focused on the process and control what we can control,” Tibbitt finished. “They are hungry for a win and understand that it’s time to win.”
Green Forest enters the back half of their conference schedule with opportunities to win I sight. The Tigers play Gravette in Week 8.
Gravette has one win on the season and shares a winless conference record with the Tigers. Week 9 is a matchup with Huntsville before ending the season with a visit to Berryville.
