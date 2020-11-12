BALD KNOB — A long bus ride on Friday leads to the Class 4A State Football Playoffs for Green Forest.
The Tigers ended the regular season with an 18-12 win over rival Berryville last week and found themselves paired with Bald Knob in the opening round of the playoffs.
On paper, Green Forest should find this game as a challenge on both sides of the ball.
Bald Knob comes into the game with a 6-4 record while averaging 25.6 points per game on offense and allowing 21.0 points to opposing offenses.
Green Forest scored 20 points in Week 3 during a 52-20 loss at Cedarville. It was the Tigers’ largest offensive output of the season. The Carroll County team will look to improve on that number while hoping to make stops with a defense that has allowed 42.2 points per game during the regular season.
“We are excited about the opportunity,” Green Forest head coach Greg Tibbitt replied about the atmosphere around his football program. “Some senior leaders are stepping up in practice and the players are excited about the unknown.”
The approach during this week’s preparation, however, has been full of similarities as Tibbitt has “approached this week just like all the rest.”
The Green Forest coach labels his team as “healthy” and has evaluated this Friday’s opponent.
“They are big,” he commented of Bald Knob. “They have a good offensive line and run the ball well out of their Spread system. Defensively, they play a multiple 3-4. They have a lot of size up front and at the linebacker spots.”
The coach has confidence after evaluating his own team prior to this week’s matchup.
“I think we have been playing really good defensively down the stretch. We hope to continue that, limit mistakes and finish drives,” he noted of his Tigers.
The Green Forest attack will be balanced and the numbers through the season have reflected that.
“We are actually pretty balanced,” Tibbitt replied when asked what stats have caught his eye this season. “On offense and defense, there isn’t just one guy with all the stats.”
Green Forest will look to keep that effort uniform as they attack all phases of the game against Bald Knob on Friday night.
The keys to the game were quickly diagnosed by the Tiger coach. On offense, Tibbitt will be looking to “get the ball in space and run the ball when needed.”
Defensively, stopping the run game will be top priority.
The coach has tweaked a few things to give a different look in regard to their approach to Friday’s ball game but is mainly focused on his team “doing the things we do.”
Tibbitt has had a simple message for his team this week.
“Make the most of this opportunity,” he relayed to the Tigers. “Have no regrets.”
Green Forest will take the field at Bald Knob with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Team members of the Tigers include: Isaiah Fraga; Gabriel Holland; Ben Jones; Seth Charlton; Barrett Phillips; Bryan Soto; Trevor Stark; Reiley Gordon; Jacob Zimmerman; Joel Salgado; Isaac Merida; Jordy Deleon; Ryan Bruegel; Jazmony Lopez; Jesus Romero; Dalton Randolph; Therlo Rich; Rodolfo Mendoza; Lyndon Surface; Max Jones; Llelfer Vasquez; Pedro Rangel; Omar Madrigal; Jordan Perez; Jaaz Pope; Adrian Serna; Jason Lopez; Logan Underdown; and Fredy Juarez Jr. The team is coached by Greg Tibbitt. Assistant managers include: Ben West; Skylar Fowler; Daniel Fitts; Brandon Stone; and Tyler Harness.
