GRAVETTE — The Green Forest Tigers were hoping to pick up their first win of the football season.
On the road, the Tigers traveled to Gravette to play the Lions. When the game was over, the Tigers fell to Gravette, 44-0.
Gravette picked up half of its points in the first period. They moved to a 22-0 lead.
After scoring early in the second frame, the Lions converted a two-point attempt to move ahead, 30-0.
Midway through the frame, the Tigers were backed up to their own 1-yard line. On a fourth down punt, the Lions broke through the line and blocked the kick.
The ball was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. The scoreboard read, 36-0 at intermission.
In the second half, the Lions scored one more time to set the final score.
Green Forest has two more games this season. The Tigers will be at home on Friday facing Huntsville.
On the road for the final game of the year, the Tigers will be playing at Berryville in the Carroll County Super Bowl on Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.