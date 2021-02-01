LEAD HILL — The 1A-1East will be a competitive battle the remainder of the season.
On Friday night at Lead Hill, Kingston swarmed into town for a three-game set.
The senior boys game ended with Lead Hill posting a 66-40 victory. Kingston claimed the senior girls contest with a 66-38 win.
In junior girls action, Kingston ran away with a 51-24 win.
Senior Boys
Lead Hill won the first three quarters convincingly and pulled away for a 26-point win over Kingston, 66-40.
The Tigers built a double-digit lead early and controlled a 24-9 lead at the end of the first period.
At halftime, the lead grew by another four points to a 34-15 score.
Lead Hill scored 22 points in the third quarter while Kingston was held to 11 points.
Kingston trailed by a 56-26 score to start the fourth period and outscored Lead Hill by a 14-10 mark in the final eight minutes before taking the loss.
Cody Paul led the Tigers with 16 points. T.J. Catron tallied 14 points, Pierce Marshall and Jon Fulton 10 apiece, Will Mancinelli six, Mason Cain and Quinten Sewell four and Jayce Williams two.
Kingston got 14 points from Payton Hartness.
Senior Girls
Kingston continues to lead the conference by a large mark after a 66-38 win over Lead Hill.
Lead Hill had four players score in the loss. Kelsey Rogers scored 25 points while Lily Norman had eight, Malia Peerce three and Presley Lemon three.
Junior Girls
Kingston opened the night with a 51-24 win in the junior girls game.
Lead Hill’s Bella Huebner scored 18 points for the home team while Alexis Egger added four and Emma McPhearson two.
