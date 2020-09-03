GREEN FOREST — The Tigers of Green Forest will need to put more points on the board this week.
Following a 20-14 loss in the opener against West Fork last week, the Tigers will be facing a Pottsville team that put up 60 points in its first game of the year.
Green Forest head coach Greg Tibbitt is looking for his first win as the head Tiger and feels there will be several factors involved if the home team plans to win this matchup.
“Forcing turnovers and executing our offense,” Tibbitt responded when asked what will be the keys to the game.
Green Forest collected 257 yards of total offense last week and will need to raise that number if they hope to compete with the Apaches.
The coach knows that Pottsville’s playmaker will be on the field going each direction and the Tigers will have to be aware of his presence. Another key to the game will be stopping him.
“Elijah Bradley is their playmaker on both sides of the ball,” Tibbitt commented. “They are very big, well coached and very physical.”
Pottsville is using a combination of offenses and the Tigers are planning accordingly.
“They are transitioning to more of a spread team with a little bit of the Old Dead T offense sprinkled in,” said the coach. “So, we have worked all week on both styles as well as focusing on us getting better.”
Executing the offense has been a common theme with the Green Forest coach. After three missed opportunities in the red zone that resulted in zero points last week, the Tigers have made a few tweaks to their game plan but know that their focus must be on finishing drives and proving that they can win in Class 4A.
“The best thing for our team right now is that we continue to get better each day,” Tibbitt noted regarding the development within the team. “Specifically for this week, I’ve seen them improve their focus on route running, understanding pass concepts and earning each other’s trust.”
Very hungry for a win is the way Tibbitt described his players.
“We have worked hard all summer and we felt like we let one slip away last week,” he remarked. “Our kids continue to be focused and have been preparing hard for this week.”
That preparation will be put to work on Friday night at 7 p.m. on Bill Gotto Field.
“Continue to trust the plan and finish,” the coach reflected on his message to his team. “We have preached ‘finish.’”
Team members include: Isaiah Fraga; Gabriel Holland; Ben Jones; Seth Charlton; Barrett Phillips; Bryan Soto; Trevor Stark; Reiley Gordon; Jacob Zimmerman; Joel Salgado; Isaac Merida; Jordy Deleon; Ryan Bruegel; Jazmony Lopez; Jesus Romero; Dalton Randolph; Therlo Rich; Rodolfo Mendoza; Lyndon Surface; Max Jones; Llelfer Vasquez; Pedro Rangel; Omar Madrigal; Jordan Perez; Jaaz Pope; Adrian Serna; Jason Lopez; Logan Underdown; and Fredy Juarez Jr. The team is coached by Greg Tibbitt. Assistant managers include: Ben West; Skylar Fowler; Daniel Fitts; Brandon Stone; and Tyler Harness.
