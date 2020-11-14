BALD KNOB — It was a game that had as many curves as an Ozark highway.
Green Forest traveled to Bald Knob to play the Bulldogs in the Class 4A State Football Playoffs. It was a game that was not decided until the final seconds of the contest.
Bald Knob won the contest, 28-22, to end the Tiger season.
Green Forest finished the season with a 1-10 record.
With the win, the Bulldogs will face up against the third place team from the 4A-1, Elkins.
In the final 3:09 of the game, penalties played a huge part in the outcome of the ballgame. Green Forest had stopped Bald Knob and got the ball back with 51 yards to go to tie the contest.
After opening the drive with a 9-yard loss, the Tigers had a great pass from Reiley Gordon. The ball came back after a holding by the Tigers.
Facing a second-and-28, the Tigers made a good play to move the ball for 14 yards. The Tigers picked up part of the yardage needed for a first down, but another dead ball penalty forced Green Forest into a fourth-and-22.
The Tigers were unable to convert and Bald Knob took the ball back.
Green Forest didn't have any timeouts remaining and Bald Knob only had to eat up 1:46 to finish the contest.
On second down the Tigers broke through the line and popped the quarterback forcing a fumble.
There was new life for the Tigers.
With the ball on the 49 of Bald Knob, Green Forest had just a minute to win the game.
The Tigers picked up a first down, but an interception with 11 seconds left in the game sealed the win for Bald Knob.
Bald Knob took a halftime lead 20-16.
The Bulldogs took the opening kickoff. Bald Knob scored twice on the drive. The first touchdown was called back because of a penalty.
Using more than half of the first period on the opening drive, Bald Knob converted two key fourth down plays and finally scored on a short pass play.
Green Forest blocked the point after attempt to keep the game at 6-0.
The Tigers started the game with a three-and-out. Green Forest's defense held Bald Knob on downs to give the ball back to the offense.
Starting the drive with 2:53 left in the first period, the Tigers were able to score with no time left in the frame. Reiley Gordon tied the game with a run from just inside the 20-yard line.
A little trickery by the Tigers gave the Carroll County team the lead at the end of the first period, 8-6. Gordon took the snap and gave the ball to Trevor Stark. Stark then passed the ball to Gordon for the conversion.
Green Forest turned to its defense to keep the lead. The squad responded as the team picked off a Bulldog pass.
With the ball back, the Tigers struggled to move the pigskin and were forced to punt.
A drive by Bald Knob ate 4 minutes off the clock and resulted in a touchdown for the home team. A two-point conversion by the Bulldogs put the scoreboard at 14-8.
Green Forest responded. The team marched the ball down the field and Gordon hit Stark for a score with 2:32 left. Adrian Serna converted the two-point conversion.
Trailing, 16-14, Bald Knob was able to score with just over a minute left in the half to set the halftime score.
Green Forest had an opportunity to take the lead on the opening drive of the third period. The Tigers fumbled the football at the 1.
The Bulldogs couldn't do anything with the ball and were forced to punt. Green Forest returned the favor with a Gordon punt.
With 37 seconds left in the third period, Bald Knob scored what proved to be the winning touchdown on a 3-yard pass play.
Trailing, 28-16, Green Forest's Gordon pushed the ball across the goal line with 8:50 left. That was the last score of the night.
