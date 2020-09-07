GREEN FOREST — Winning in Class 4A doesn’t come easy.
Green Forest Tigers head football coach Greg Tibbitt got some questions answered on Friday night about how ready his team was for conference play.
Hosting 4A-4 Pottsville at Bill Gotto Field, Green Forest never found the end zone in a 45-0 loss that moved them to an 0-2 record on this young season.
“They are a very good football team,” Tibbitt commented when asked about the Apaches team. “They’re well coached and are a consistent playoff team. They presented a lot of problems for us with size and athletic ability.”
Despite the shutout loss, the coach found plenty of reasons to praise his team.
“We fought,” he said. “We are learning how to compete and finish.”
The positives from the home team came as a result of the effort the Tigers put on the field.
“That we didn’t quit,” Tibbitt responded when asked what positive takeaways he observed from his Tiger team. “We kept playing and we got some young guys some game reps.”
With 97 yards of total offense on the night and allowing 45 points to the opposing team, the coach was able to see the areas that need correction.
“Our defense played very well,” Tibbitt said. “We gave up a few plays here and there but they played so hard.
“Our offense could not get going and kept putting themselves in bad situations,” he continued. “Offensively, we could not find any consistency.”
Moving forward, the Tigers will see this game as part of the learning curve.
“We just played a very good football team,” the coach told his team. “That will help us prepare for our conference. We have to continue to learn and improve on our weaknesses and get better, one play at a time.”
A struggle that has hit several teams across the state is the health and ability to fill the roster. Green Forest is learning to manage those issues as well.
“We are healthy, but we continue to deal with COVID-19,” the coach noted of his team. “We played Friday night without six starters due to quarantine even though they are not positive. We have played a scrimmage and two varsity football games so far this year and have not had our whole team available because of these guidelines.”
But the show must go on and the Tigers are still looking to be a part of the action toward the end of the conference season.
“Our team is still hungry and they are looking for that win that helps us turn the corner,” Tibbitt finished.
Under center, Reiley Gordon finished the game throwing 10-of-31 for 110 yards.
Adrian Serna reeled in four catches for 49 yards. Trevor Stark caught three passes for 28 yards; Isaac Merida, two catches, 25 yards; and Barrett Phillips had an 8-yard reception.
Gordon rushed for -6 yards on four carries and Phillips had -7 yards on two carries.
The Tigers will get back to action this Friday when they embark on their first road game for a battle with Cedarville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.