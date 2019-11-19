CLINTON — The Clinton tournament has always given the Valley Springs Tigers competition from outside the area.
Saturday, the Tigers opened the tournament against Quitman. The Cats tamed the Bulldogs, 71-40.
Isaac Ragland was the big Cat in the fight. He finished the game with 36 points to lead the Tigers.
Valley Springs started the contest with a modest, 23-14, advantage.
The Tiger defense held Quitman to 12 points in the second period and seven points each in the last two frames.
With a 44-26 advantage at halftime, the Tigers stretched it to 64-33 after three periods.
Following Ragland in scoring was Briley Saunier with 12 points. Jordan Cape added six, Braydon Carnahan and Trell Trammell five each, Colby Ketchum three and Brock Knapp and J.P. Loggins two each.
