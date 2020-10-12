GENTRY — The Green Forest Tigers are remaining focused despite a winless record after Week 6.
A 35-14 loss on Friday night against Gentry in 4A-1 play moved the Green Forest record to an 0-6 mark and 0-3 as they approach the midway point of the conference schedule.
“Where we are as a program,” Green Forest head coach Greg Tibbitt said was his biggest takeaway of the game. “The first 3 weeks of conference play have been physical; we are behind in the weight room and the physicality of our conference opponents. That is a major factor we have to focus on and fix.”
With that said, the results of the game dictated the upcoming lessons to be learned for the Tigers.
“We struggled stopping their down hill running game,” said Tibbitt.
The coach hoped his team learned from “the small things we are missing on. That makes a huge difference in the outcome of a game.
“We made adjustments and got key stops in the second quarter to keep us in the game,” he added.
Green Forest was able to keep the deficit to a 14-0 mark at halftime and began putting a dent on the scoreboard in the third quarter.
“We fought back,” said the coach. “After being down 14-0 we cut it to 14-6 in the third quarter.”
Reiley Gordon rushed for a touchdown along with throwing a 25-yard pass to Joel Salgado to account for both of Green Forest’s touchdowns.
“We mixed the run and pass up and had some misdirection,” noted Tibbitt. “We just are not consistent right now.”
As the season progresses, Tibbitt is seeing plenty of positives coming from his sideline.
“I was proud of their fight and effort,” he said. “We have to clean up some execution now. Our kids are staying focused and understand the change doesn’t come quick or easy.”
When asked about the morale of the team, the coach responded, “We are good, feel like we left opportunities on the field but we will work at those and get better.”
Green Forest’s next chance to show its improvement will be on Oct. 16, when they host undefeated Elkins at Bill Gotto Field.
Gordon finished the Gentry game with a 158 yards passing on 13 of 31 attempts with one touchdown. Trevor Stark had one completion under center for -2 yards.
Fredy Juarez Jr. caught four passes to lead the team with 86 yards. Barrett Phillips had six catches for 32 yards. Salgado’s lone catch was a 25-yard touchdown score. Stark pulled down two passes for 15 yards. Gordon caught one pass for -2 yards.
Gordon led the running game with 63 yards on seven runs with a touchdown. Phillips had 10 totes for 30 yards and Adrian Serna rushed -1 yards on one carry.
Max Jones led the defense with 10.5 tackles. Ben Jones was credited with 9 tackles; Ryan Bruegel 8.5; Bryan Soto and Jazmany Lopez 4 apiece; Jordy Deleon and Dalton Randolph two each; Logan Underdown 1.5; and Llelfer Vasquez and Gabriel Holland two each.
