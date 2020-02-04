NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Tigers of Valley Springs have won four-straight ballgames and were 11-1 in the month of January. The Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll kept them in the No. 2 spot in Class 3A this week.
Valley Springs received votes in the overall poll but have yet to scratch the Top 10.
North Little Rock remains atop the overall poll with West Memphis holding at No. 2
Fort Smith Northside moved up three spots from sixth to third.
Rogers falls a spot to No. 4 and is tied with Magnolia. Springdale Har-Ber moved down two positions to No. 6 after a loss at Fayetteville. Blytheville and Russellville remain at No. 7 and No. 8 respectively.
Fayetteville moved up a line to ninth and Conway falls down one spot to tenth.
Class 6A had some changes below the top selection. North Little Rock leads the classification while Northside moves up to No. 2 from fourth.
Rogers falls a spot to third and Springdale Har-Ber drops one row to fourth.
Fayetteville enters the rankings at No. 5.
West Memphis leads Class 5A along with Russellville in second and Hot Springs in third. Jonesboro moves up to fourth and Jacksonville enters the rankings at fifth.
Magnolia remains undefeated in the top spot for Class 4A followed by Blytheville and Little Rock Mills.
Arkadelphia jumps a position to fourth and Pea Ridge moved into fifth.
Dumas holds steady at the top of Class 3A with Valley Springs at its heels. Manila stays at third and Waldron moved up to fourth. Charleston entered the rankings at No. 5.
Class 2A is led by Marianna followed by Lavaca and England.
Clarendon advanced a spot to fourth while Cutter-Morning Star and Bay are tied for fifth.
Class 1A was unchanged with Izard County Consolidated leading Kirby, Nevada, Concord and Hillcrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.