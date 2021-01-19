KINGSTON — Monday was a makeup date for a previously postponed game between Lead Hill and Kingston on the hardwood.
Lead Hill’s visit to tangle with the Yellow Jackets resulted in a 71-44 conference win for the Tigers.
The visiting team poured out 21 points in the opening period while Kingston was held to single digits with nine.
Lead Hill put up another 18 points in the second while Kingston was able to put together a 12-point effort.
The Tigers went into halftime with a 39-21 advantage.
Third period action resembled the first quarter.
Lead Hill added another 21 points to its total while Kingston struggled offensively and collected just seven points.
The difference in the fourth period was a 16-11 margin in favor of the Yellow Jackets, but the damage had been done and Lead Hill finished the night with the 27-point win.
Cody Paul scored 29 points to lead the Tigers to victory. T.J. Catron posted a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Pierce Marshall and Mason Cain each tallied nine points, Jon Fulton added five, Will Mancinelli four and Dustin Turner two.
Zac Root led Kingston with 12 points and Darian Alexander chipped in 10.
