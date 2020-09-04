GREEN FOREST -- It was the second home game of the season for the Green Forest Tigers on Friday night.
On Bill Gotto Field at Tiger Stadium, the Tigers of Green Forest were ambushed by Pottsville, 45-0.
With the loss, the Tigers fall to 0-2 on the early season. Next week, Green Forest will be tested on the road for the first time this season as they travel to Cedarville. Cedarville is a highly touted team in Class 3A.
The Apaches jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first period before going ahead 22-0 at the intermission.
With a 30-0 lead in the third period, Pottsville coasted for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.