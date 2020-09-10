CEDARVILLE — Green Forest hits the road on Friday for the first time in this football season.
The destination will be to a strong 3A-1 Cedarville team that has only allowed 12 points this year while amassing 78 of their own in their first two wins. The Pirates will rely on its stud running back and Green Forest will have its work cut out for them trying to stop him on his home field.
“Darryl Kattich may be the best running back in Class 3A and one of the top running backs in the state,” Tigers head coach Greg Tibbitt confirmed about the matchup against the Pirate’s playmaker. “We will have our hands full for sure, but we will focus on stopping the run and try to make them one dimensional.”
Green Forest has been putting a plan in place during practice this week and is ready to face their next challenge.
“Our kids know the challenge ahead of them and are preparing for it,” said the coach. “They are trying to stay positive. They are fighting a lot of adversity right now more so than ever, but they are keeping focused on positives.”
Tibbitt compared Cedarville to the Pottsville team that shutout the Tigers last week.
“They are very physical, similar to Pottsville even though the schemes are different,” said the Tiger coach.
Green Forest will continue learning the new offense and is slowly adding a little more to the offense as they build the current concepts.
Coach Tibbitt has continued to stress that his team needs to learn how to finish. The coach sees the key to the game being along those lines.
“Control the running game, force turnovers and finish drives,” Tibbitt noted as what it would take to earn a victory on Friday.
Green Forest will hear a direct message from its coach prior to taking the field at Cedarville.
“Continue to focus on us, getting better every snap and the wins will come,” Tibbitt relayed to his team.”
Team members include: Isaiah Fraga; Gabriel Holland; Ben Jones; Seth Charlton; Barrett Phillips; Bryan Soto; Trevor Stark; Reiley Gordon; Jacob Zimmerman; Joel Salgado; Isaac Merida; Jordy Deleon; Ryan Bruegel; Jazmony Lopez; Jesus Romero; Dalton Randolph; Therlo Rich; Rodolfo Mendoza; Lyndon Surface; Max Jones; Llelfer Vasquez; Pedro Rangel; Omar Madrigal; Jordan Perez; Jaaz Pope; Adrian Serna; Jason Lopez; Logan Underdown; and Fredy Juarez Jr. The team is coached by Greg Tibbitt. Assistant managers include: Ben West; Skylar Fowler; Daniel Fitts; Brandon Stone; and Tyler Harness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.