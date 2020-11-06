BERRYVILLE — Only one team could emerge from the Carroll County Super Bowl with their first win of the season.
Last season, Berryville reclaimed the coveted trophy after a 42-14 win over Green Forest at Bill Gotto Field. This year, the Bobcats were the home team for the rivalry contest.
A spirited crowd for Green Forest got louder as the night progressed while the Tigers found a way to win in the fourth quarter, 18-12.
With the game tied at 12 apiece and just over 5 minutes remaining in the ballgame, Green Forest senior quarterback Reiley Gordon turned to his arm strength. Gordon began completing a slew of short passes to methodically move the Tigers down the field. After a 12-yard completion to Adrian Serna put the visiting team at the 3-yard line, Ryan Bruegel punched the ball across the goal line for a rushing touchdown and the go-ahead score.
Berryville’s final attempt at a long throw downfield resulted in Green Forest junior Ben Jones picking off the pass at midfield to seal the win and erupt the Tiger crowd.
The Tigers were able to run out the remainder of the clock and take the trophy back to Green Forest with the victory.
The Tigers put the first two scores on the board and took a 12-0 lead after a 13-yard touchdown run by Gordon and then a 4-yard pass to Fredy Juarez Jr. that found the end zone.
Berryville’s responded with their first score when J.D. Smith found Dominic Henry for a 48-yard reception down the middle of the field for six points.
The Bobcats tied the game with 8:47 left in the fourth period after a 13-play drive ended with Henry scoring from 2-yards out.
The win for Green Forest ends their regular season with a 1-9 record while Berryville remains winless at 0-7.
