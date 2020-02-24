BERGMAN — Bergman and Valley Springs’ fans came out in full force on Saturday evening for the finals of the 3A-1East District Tournament.
Valley Springs trailed Bergman all but the final 2 minutes of the game and held off the Panthers to post a 68-64 win in the finals and earned a No. 1 seed in the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament being held at Waldron High School.
Valley Springs advanced to the finals after a 70-28 win over Mountain View.
Bergman reached the championship after defeating Clinton, 71-42.
Championship
Valley Springs 68, Bergman 64
The two rivals met in their fourth matchup of the season on Saturday. Valley Springs claimed a sweep of all four games after a 68-64 finals victory over the Panthers.
At the 5:10 mark in the fourth quarter, Bergman’s Chance Carter scrambled for a loose ball and then found teammate Elijah Royce for a wide-open dunk that put the Panther lead at 56-53.
Valley Springs responded with an 8-0 run to take its first lead of the game and surging to 61-56.
Royce got Bergman back within three points, 61-58, after taking a long rebound the distance for a layup.
Bergman’s Asher Fultz hit back-to-back 3-pointers as the Panthers fought back, but Briley Saunier and Isaac Ragland combined for seven-straight Valley Springs free throws in the final minute as the Tigers held on for the conference title win.
Bergman jumped out to a 10-1 lead to start the game after A.J. Van Lear drained a 3 from the left corner.
Valley Springs outscored the Panthers by a 15-7 score the rest of the quarter and Bergman’s lead shrunk to a 17-16 score at the first break.
Bergman scored the first seven points of the second period and increased the lead at halftime after a 16-9 quarter gave the Panthers a 33-25 advantage at intermission.
Valley Springs hit five 3-pointers in the third period including three by Saunier as the Tigers chipped away at the deficit to tie the game at 49 entering the fourth quarter.
Ragland scored eight points in the final period while Saunier added another seven points and Valley Springs combined shooting 11-of-12 at the charity stripe to take the lead and the win.
Saunier led all scorers with 28 points for Valley Springs. Ragland added 15 points, Braydon Carnahan 11, Trell Trammell six, Brock Lippe four, Teagan James three and Brock Knapp one.
Royce scored 24 points for Bergman. Fultz hit for 21 points, Shelton Welsh 10, Van Lear six, Camden Keymer two and Carter one.
Valley Springs is the No. 1 seed from the east in the regional and will play Greenland on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
Bergman is the two seed from the east and will face Charleston on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Valley Springs 70, Mountain View 28
Valley Springs took over the game early and ran away with a 70-28 semifinals win over Mountain View.
James hit a trey while tallying seven early points and Valley Springs held the Yellow Jackets to a single field goal in the first period.
The Tigers took a 13-2 lead into the second frame and increased their lead after Carnahan drained three 3-pointers along with six points from Lippe.
The halftime edge was a 32-12 lead for Valley Springs.
Six players scored for the Tigers as they outscored Mountain View by a 22-6 mark in the third period.
The mercy rule went into effect for the final 8 minutes as Valley Springs began the period with a 54-18 advantage and outscored its opponent by a 16-10 difference to finish with the lopsided win.
Ten players found the bottom of the net for Valley Springs led by Carnahan’s 14 points. Lippe finished with 13 points, James 12, Knapp eight, Ragland six, Trammell five, Jordan Cape four, Colby Ketchum and Griffin Stuart three each and Saunier two.
Bergman 71, Clinton 42
A 17-0 run in the middle of the third period blew the game open for Bergman and the Panthers cruised to a 71-42 win.
Bergman began the third period with a 24-19 lead and Clinton hit back-to-back buckets surrounding a Royce score in the paint to narrow the margin to a 26-23 score.
The Panthers then exploded for a 17-0 run led by six points from Welsh and five from Fultz.
Welsh scored the final nine points of the period for Bergman and the Panthers controlled a 48-30 advantage to begin the fourth period.
Bergman scored 17 points in the first 4 minutes of the final period while Clinton was held to one shot from behind the arc and two free throws.
Eight players scored for Bergman in the last period as the Panthers outscored the Yellow Jackets, 23-12, to advance to the finals.
Bergman held a slim 12-9 edge after one period with Van Lear hitting a pair of long bombs and Carter scoring on a pair of buckets in the paint.
Carter and Fultz each hit treys to begin the second half and Bergman extended the lead to a 24-19 score at halftime.
Fultz racked up 20 points to lead Bergman. Carter and Welsh each tallied 14 points, Royce seven, Van Lear six, Jacob Edmonson three, Kaden Henson, Anthony Hodge and Walker Patton two apiece and Peyton Henson one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.