COTTER — A close game early finished in similar fashion when Lead Hill visited Cotter on Thursday night for non-conference basketball.
Lead Hill maintained a slim lead during the entirety of the contest and finished with a 54-50 road win.
The Tigers took a 15-13 lead during the first quarter and Cotter narrowed the margin by one point in the second frame.
Lead Hill came out of halftime with a 24-23 advantage and outscored the Warriors by a 18-13 score in the third period.
Cotter fought back from a six-point deficit but Lead Hill rallied to hold the lead at the final buzzer.
Cody Paul posted a double-double in the win with 15 points and 11 rebounds. T.J. Catron also scored 15 points while pulling down eight boards. Will Mancinelli added eight points, Mason Cain and Jon Fulton five each, Dustin Turner four and Pierce Marshall two.
