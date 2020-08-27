Did you know that homogeneous materials look the same throughout even though they contain different materials?
You can call it OCD, ADD or simply overthinking, but my brain was beginning to smoke by the time I figured out what that true/false question was actually saying. The other questions on my daughter’s ninth grade physical science quiz were doing nearly the same thing. I don’t remember tests having questions that complicated when I was in high school. Maybe I’ve just learned to overthink things as I’ve gotten older.
Perhaps that’s why I cover sports instead of analyzing elements. I’m much better at evaluating offenses and defenses where overthinking may be an advantage.
Sometimes it’s best for me to simply admit that I have no clue what the answer is.
The Associated Press released a few quizzes the other day that sparked my curiosity and I thought I might test some of my useless sports knowledge.
The problem was that it was on golf and tennis. So basically, if the question wasn’t about Tiger Woods or Serena Williams, then my answer was an uneducated guess at best.
I scored an eight out of 18 on the golf quiz and guessed on every single one. Only one of the questions had Woods as the answer. It seemed like the best answer to the only player to win the PGA Championship twice on the same course. I didn’t know who Paul Runyan was, so Tiger seemed like a reasonable answer. If Phil Mickelson would’ve been on the list of options, then I probably would have overthought the question.
The tennis quiz resulted in one out of seven questions guessed correctly. If Roger Federer hadn’t missed half of the 2016 season because of a knee problem, then my guess would’ve been wrong. There’s some more useless knowledge that I’ll forget by tomorrow.
In case anybody hasn’t been paying attention to Major League Baseball, there was a no-hitter on Tuesday night. Only a few people got to see it in real life. The crowd noises to celebrate the achievement were pumped through the speakers at the stadium and there were only cardboard cutouts of people in the stands.
Lucas Giolito wasn’t overthinking things when he struck out 13 batters in 101 pitches while only allowing one batter to touch a base when he walked the leadoff hitter in the fourth inning.
However, the media was overthinking things. They couldn’t wait for the game to end before sending a story out to social media. After eight innings, they plastered the news all over the internet. Probably hoping to drive in ratings for 30 minutes. Luckily for Giolito, it didn’t jinx him. He stayed focused and was in the zone for one pitch at a time.
It was also the only complete game shutout this season.
If there’s a moral to this story, it’s to not overcomplicate things. That’s all I’ve seen from the world lately. The no-hitter was a good sign to me that not everyone is doing it.
I do wish LeBron James would start overthinking before he tries to spread his filth onto the social media world, it’s obvious to me that he doesn’t think at all.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
