It’s time for the newest virus sweeping through the world to go away.
It’s also unclear what the truth is about the whole situation. Anybody who watches the news as much as I do knows that the state of affairs involving the pandemic changes from one station to the next. So what’s really going on?
I have many other questions to ask about this and will most likely never find out the true answers. Everybody wants transparency unless they actually have to deliver it for themselves.
It’s been said that you should never lie to your doctor or your lawyer. That makes sense, but there are some others that need to be added to that list.
Never lie to a woman in a dressing room. Whatever the criticism may be, just say you don’t like it. Enough said.
If you make a mistake, own up to it. Anything other than the truth will absolutely make the situation worse.
The government expects the truth from us despite a lack of practice themselves. They will spend millions of dollars to get back their share of those three bucks you neglected to claim on your tax returns. So, just do what is legally expected of you. Their share of that three bucks will grow exponentially over a small amount of time. Just ask me about the time I didn’t pay my taxes.
If the food in a restaurant isn’t any good, then don’t just say that it’s “fine.” They need to improve the quality of their service and products continually or they won’t be getting much business in the future. Lots of restaurants go out of business every day and they don’t know why. On the flip side, some restaurants stay in business and I don’t know how.
When a baseball manager approaches the mound and asks the pitcher how his arm feels, a serious injury could result from a lie. That’s why being honest mentally and physically are important. I may still think I can strike out the next batter even though my arm feels like jello. But it’s the manager’s job to decide.
Don’t lie to your coach, it’s his job to put his team in the best position to win and he can’t do that if he’s getting obscure feedback from his players.
Don’t lie about your mental health. If you have an issue, then tell someone about it. Oftentimes, people don’t know you need help unless they are told. Lying to yourself about a situation is in the same sphere and it’s dumb.
There’s no fault in telling the truth.
One of the dumbest things I ever tried to do when I was a kid was cut my own hair. I have the most pathetic curls that will not lay down when my hair gets too long. I thought I would cut them down to size myself. I’m sure I did a fabulous job. However, cleaning up after myself apparently wasn’t a priority.
It was later found out and I denied that it ever happened. I didn’t get into a huge amount of trouble for my stylistic curiosity. I got into a huge amount of trouble because I lied about it.
Hindsight proved that telling the truth would’ve been much more beneficial and might’ve earned me a trip to fix the original problem.
The temptation to lie, skirt the truth, over-exaggerate, fib, tell little white lies, deceive, forge, misrepresent, disinform, fabricate, mislead and act like a phony is a disservice to yourself and everyone around you.
Only women have the exception when stretching the truth. It’s because when they say they’ll be ready to go in 5 minutes, we already know that it will be another half hour.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
